Celebrating the best apprentices in the region at the Cardiff and Vale College Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Twenty-eight of the finest apprentices working in Wales have had their hard work and dedication celebrated at the Cardiff and Vale College Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Employers and practitioners who have gone that extra mile in their commitment to work-based learning were also recognised at the ceremony, held if the spectacular surroundings of the College’s City Centre Campus and hosted by presenter Ross Harries.

Held during National Apprenticeship Week, the CAVC Apprenticeship awards recognises the achievements of apprentices across CAVC’s network of 19 expert apprenticeship subcontractors, training more than 2,800 work-based learners across 50 industry sectors. A full list of winners is below.

The 19 subcontractors that CAVC works with are: CCFC, Bosch Automotive, Brothers Constantinou, Coleg QS, Focus On, JGR Training, JTL, Kwikfit GB Ltd, More Training, NDGTA, Pengwin, People Plus, Remit, Safe and Secure, Sgil Cymru, Skillnet, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Tydfil Training, and WBTA.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“CAVC Group is the largest provider of apprenticeships in Wales. We passionately believe in the power of apprenticeships and the award-winners here are each an incredible example of this.

“Last week, Estyn published a report into our apprenticeship provision at Cardiff and Vale College. The positive report highlights the high quality of our apprenticeship provision, including effective and innovative practice that Estyn considers worthy of emulation and wider dissemination.

“I am delighted that the work of our apprentices, employers and colleagues is deservedly recognised. Apprenticeships are incredible and it is all of our role to continue to spread that word to all.”

This year there were two Overall Apprentice of the Year winners: Level 4 Higher Apprenticeship in Accounting apprentice Lowri Scandrett and Level 3 Creative and Digital Media apprentice Will Hougham.

Lowri, who also won the Accountancy Award, has been described by her tutors as a rising star. BBC employee Lowri has overcome challenges during her Level 4 AAT programme due to the amount she needed to learn in a short time, but she remained determined, working exceptionally hard and achieving high scores in her assessments.

Lowri’s excellent work was recognised as Highly Commended in the Finance Apprentice of the Year category in the Finance Wales Awards and she has now progressed to the graduate scheme within the BBC Finance Central Team where she is working towards her ACCA qualification.

During his employed at Real SFX, Will has shown real commitment and dedication, having actively diversified his learning and qualifications through multiple courses. Since completing his apprenticeship framework at Real SFX with flying colours, Will has flourished as a special-effects technician in the screen industry; from blowing up Daleks in Dr Who to creating wind, rain and snow for various dramas.

He now attends career events to help bring new SFX recruits into the industry and mentors other apprentices who are following the same path as him – assisting them in their own growth and development.

Level 3 Business Administration apprentice Emily Crawley and Level 3 Electrotechnical apprentice Alyn Udy won Role Model Awards for demonstrating excellence during their apprenticeships, showing inspirational achievement.

Employed by Deloitte, Emily stood out from day one, delivering high quality work in both her college studies and workplace tasks. An excellent communicator and support to colleagues, managers and peers, Emily acts as buddy and mentor to new employees and the most recent cohort of apprentices.

Emily’s hard work was recognised when she won Apprentice of the Year at the 2023 Contact Centre Awards.

Alyn started his apprenticeship with EMIS after leaving the army and looking for a career change. Extremely committed and supportive of young students – providing invaluable advice and guidance – Alyn worked evenings and weekends in order to cover the range of work he needed for his portfolio.

All this hard work paid off and Alyn was able to complete his apprenticeship well over a year ahead of schedule. Alyn’s story is an inspiration for anyone thinking of changing their career.

CAVC Work-Based Learning Co-ordinator Steve Traylor and Sgil Cymru Head of Training Nadine Roberts won Work-Based Learning Practitioner of the Year for their exemplary support to apprentices and colleagues and for the value they add to their organisations.

Employers who go out of their way to encourage and support apprentices were also recognised. This year Arcadis – The Welsh Apprenticeship Alliance, Deloitte, the Salvation Army and Snap Services won Employer of the Year Awards.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans continued:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the winners: the brilliant apprentices who have worked so hard; the employers who are investing in their staff, growing and developing talent; and the talented and hard-working trainers, assessors, teachers from across CAVC and our subcontractor network who have supported you.

“We all know that apprenticeships work – to grow new and existing talent, to diversify workforces, to power businesses to grow and to adapt and to support our communities and our economy. It is for us to all to continue to passionately champion the impact they make.”

