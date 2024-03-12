City College Plymouth Launches Transformative New Blue-Green Skills Hub

City College Plymouth is proud to announce the launch of an innovative new Blue-Green Skills Hub located in Plymouth’s Civic Centre. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a central hub for education and training related to key growth industries such as marine, defence, nuclear and renewable energy.

The Blue-Green Skills Hub represents the College’s commitment to equip Plymouth’s workforce with the skills needed for high-value jobs of today and tomorrow. Up to 2,000 students per year will have access to over 60 courses focused on meeting local and national demand across the Blue (marine) and Green (environmental) sectors.

“This facility will spark sustained growth in the training of technical specialists across areas that are vital to Plymouth’s economy,” said Jackie Grubb, the College’s Chief Executive. “It cements the College as a vital hub to channel students into well-paid careers.”

The Blue-Green Skills Hub will feature sector-specific spaces such as labs, workshops and simulated environments to deliver hands-on learning. Students will gain skills in fields like electrical engineering, renewable energy systems, nuclear operations and more. Additionally, the Blue-Green Skills Hub will house public-facing facilities including a restaurant, careers centre and reception to encourage community engagement.

The Blue-Green Skills Hub builds on the College’s proven track record of working with major local employers. It will proactively address skills gaps so the region’s workforce can seize new opportunities in floating offshore wind, decommissioning, retrofitting and beyond.

Jackie concluded:

“We want to inspire Plymouth’s next generation of technical professionals. Located right in the heart of our city, the Blue-Green Skills Hub will be a catalyst for generational change and wage growth throughout Plymouth.”