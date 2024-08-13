College bakers are on the rise with prestigious double award nomination

A PAIR of talented bakers are on the rise.

Naomi Spaven, lead baker and patisserie chef at Coleg Cambria’s Iâl Restaurant in Wrexham, and baker and pastry chef Ella Muddiman, who also works at the Hafod venue, have been nominated for the Rising Star accolade at this year’s BIA (Baking Industry Awards) ceremony.

The news comes after Naomi, from Mold – whose popular LittleWelshFoodie social media account encourages young people to take up baking – won the Fruit Cake category in Britain’s Best Cake competition, where she was joined by judge Daryl Stephenson, a Cambria work-based learning assessor.

Congratulating the skilled duo – they are two of only three finalists in the category – he said: “I’m incredibly proud of Ella and Naomi for reaching the finals of the Baking Industry Awards and feel truly privileged to have been part of their exciting career journey so far.”

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria Yale, added:

“After opening our Iâl Restaurant with Ella just three years ago we never thought we would have had the success we have had so far, but none of this would have been possible without our dedicated, hard-working team who have developed the brand and gone from strength to strength.

“Having recently introduced Iâl Bakery and welcomed onboard our very own Little Welsh Foodie we couldn’t be prouder than to have two of our Welsh star bakers in the running for the Rising Star Awards.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Coleg Cambria, a massive congratulations and good luck to you both.”

A Rising Star finalist in 2023, Naomi gained experience over the last 12 months with a week at the School of Artisan Food and another at the Richemont Centre of Excellence in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Judges said her “passion shines so brightly” and lauded her technical and problem-solving ability.

Meanwhile, Ella – the college’s Food Manufacturing Work-based Learner of the Year for 2024 – has gone from strength to strength after starting out as a hobby baker and is determined to help others as a “beacon for positive mental health”.

She has turned her passion into a career with Cambria and recently completed a Level 2 Diploma in Proficiency in Baking Industry Skills. She is due to start Level 3 in September.

The Awards are run by British Baker, a leading publication for the baking industry.

Amy North, Editor of British Baker, said:

“The Baking Industry Awards celebrate the people, products, and businesses that make the sector such an incredible one – from artisanal sourdough loaves and the bakers who handcraft them to the manufacturers helping to keep the nation happy and fed, and everyone in between.

“The Rising Star Award is an incredibly competitive category, and our three finalists exemplify excellence, proving themselves to be talented and passionate individuals. They set a great example for their peers and the wider industry.”