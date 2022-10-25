Companies combine to provide unique learning experience for apprentices

YOUNG apprentices are being given a unique training experience through a new collaboration between two world-renowned organisations.

Teenagers Ellis Doran and Tyler Lister have become the first Cumbrian control systems engineer apprentices at Jacobs, the global technology-forward solutions company, through a partnership with Sellafield which will see them join the current cohort of seven apprentices learning their trade at Sellafield’s Engineering Centre of Excellence.

As part of Sellafield’s plans to expand its annual training programme which welcomes a new intake of apprentices each year, Dave Jones, the company’s head of Operational Technology Group (OTG), approached Jacobs and asked if it would be interested in collaborating on its apprenticeship pathway programme, which would leverage the benefits each company can offer the students.

The apprentices will predominantly learn their trade at Sellafield’s Centre of Excellence facility at Leconfield Industrial Estate in Cleator Moor but will also benefit from training from experts at Jacobs throughout the course.

Dave said:

“As part of our training programme, we have seven apprentices working from our centre of excellence facility so we thought it made sense to extend this to accommodate two more from Jacobs.

“The partnership is about growing the capabilities of businesses across West Cumbria, not just Sellafield, to help all local companies improve and develop their skill sets.

“This collaboration has many benefits as the apprentices will receive ongoing training from Sellafield, while also gaining specialist training from the brilliant team at Jacobs.

“It’s a very exciting partnership and it’s all about sharing resources and facilities to make sure local companies can continue to grow and expand their services.”

In the space of two years, the control system apprenticeship programme at Sellafield’s Centre of Excellence has more than doubled from four students to ten this year.

Mark Quin, Technical Manager at Jacobs, said the partnership was of great mutual benefit and forging collaborations with local companies would support the world pioneering work being carried out in West Cumbria.

He said: “Working with Sellafield’s Centre of Excellence to provide our apprentices a more rounded and mature pathway is a huge advantage to our capability within Jacobs.

“Through excellent relationships with Dave’s team, we have been able to tailor the pathway to benefit both our new apprentices and improve the already market leading pathway that Sellafield has created through support from supply chain members and the varied project lifecycle offering.

“This collaboration creates an innovative culture where client-contractor relationships are uniquely improved to provide a more efficient and agile delivery model, by building early networks and improving stakeholder management and engagement.

“I am excited to see this collaboration grow and to raise the profile of the discipline where we are attracting the best talent to support the industry for years to come.”

More than 700 jobs are set to be created across West Cumbria as a result of the newly launched community regeneration initiative iSH (Industrial Solutions Hub).

The Copeland Borough Council-backed initiative will bring employment, skills and training opportunities to the area, and encourages collaboration between local businesses, organisations and education providers.

iSH Managing Director John Maddison said:

“This partnership between Sellafield and Jacobs is a perfect example of how companies can work together to upskill their workforce and provide innovative training opportunities to young people in the area.

“By sharing resources, businesses across West Cumbria can showcase the excellent capabilities of the local workforce and provide more solutions to industry problems across the world.”

A multi-million pound refurbishment of Leconfield Industrial Estate is planned as part of iSH’s vision to regenerate communities in West Cumbria.

