Company’s Cambrian Way Path virtual walk raises £1,872 for Marie Curie

Staff from a leading provider of apprenticeships have raised £1,872 for Marie Curie by virtually walking the Cambrian Way Path with support from an army of friends.

Cambrian Training Company, which has offices in Welshpool, Llanelli, Builth Wells, Holyhead and Colwyn Bay, launched its 60 Days Across the Cambrian Way fundraising challenge in August last year.

The company encouraged individuals, families, businesses, organisations and sports clubs to join staff in covering the 291-mile distance of the Cambrian Way Path virtually in 60 days.

Individuals took on the challenge alone and by splitting the distance with a team or with family and friends, thereby boosting their health and mental wellbeing, whilst supporting a much loved charity.

Welshpool-based WPG Ltd donated medals for all participants and signed up a team of 21 staff members to take on the challenge while Constructiv Clothing Ltd from Newtown sponsored a T-shirt.

Cambrian Way Path stretches from Cardiff to Conwy, crossing the Cambrian Mountains, after which Cambrian Training is named.

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, provides essential nursing for people with any terminal illness, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

“We are delighted with the sum raised for Marie Curie thanks to the contributions of staff and supporters,” said Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training’s marketing manager.

“Marie Curie is a fantastic charity that touches the lives of so many people in Wales and needs public support more than ever, after the challenges of the last couple of years.”

Marie Curie’s senior community fundraiser for Wales Victoria Hardy, speaking on behalf of the charity’s Welshpool Fundraising Group, said: “We are thrilled that Cambrian Training chose to support Marie Curie in this way.

“These funds will be used to support our local Marie Curie services so that more people and their families can access the care and support they need, at the time when they need it most.”

Three years ago, Cambrian Training raised £2,290 for Cancer Research by running, walking and cycling 1,000 miles, visiting all 22 counties of Wales, during the year. A team of staff members also ran the Cardiff Half Marathon for the charity.

Cambrian Training specialises in the delivery of apprenticeships and employability opportunities across a range of industries pan-Wales.

