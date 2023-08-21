Former apprentice appointed to support next generation of construction experts

TASKED with championing the next generation of built environment specialists, EN:Able Futures CIC has appointed former apprentice Daniel Simpkins as recruitment coordinator for its construction apprenticeships.

EN:Able Futures CIC, part of Efficiency North, is a flexi-job apprenticeship service, which takes on individuals in Northern England and the north East Midlands for either their full training or part of it, by facilitating the recruitment, hiring, pastoral support and management. Daniel has been brought on board to support people in securing those roles and host businesses in filling their vacancies.

Daniel said:

“There’s been a marked increase in people entering the construction sector via apprenticeships, rather than university or alternative routes, which is fantastic. It means people are not only able to get started on their careers faster as they’re learning on the job, but it’s really boosting the skills gap that is affecting the entire industry.”

A former level two and level three Business Admin apprentice, Daniel later moved into recruitment in healthcare and spent five years staffing new facilities.

Daniel added:

“Having gone through the apprenticeship process myself, I was attracted to the role at EN:Able Futures as I felt I could not only relate to those that I’ll be supporting but bring my expertise – being that much more experienced now, I’m able to add real value to their time as apprentices.

“There is never a bad time to get into a construction career, as skills like bricklaying, quantity surveying and project management will always be needed – artificial intelligence (AI) can’t take those jobs.”

Currently, there are approximately 20 apprenticeship vacancies with EN:Able Futures across electrical, administration, computer aided design (CAD) and roofing.

Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures CIC, said:

“Adding Daniel to the team is going to strengthen our services and his personal experience is a real bonus for the role.

“We’re seeing apprentices go from strength to strength under our scheme and for both people interested in completing an apprenticeship and businesses considering I’d say – go for it. There are so many benefits for both parties and there’s a reason this route is soaring in popularity.”

