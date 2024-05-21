Craven College Students hoping to build on their success! 

Students from Craven College(@cravencollege) construction department are celebrating following their success at the GoConstruct Skillbuild Competition, the largest and longest-running multi-trade competition in the UK for construction apprentices and learners.

The College took their largest ever number of students, a strong team of 7, to the regional qualifier in Burnley and represented in the categories of Bricklaying, Plastering, Joinery and Carpentry. Not only do competitors have the chance to show off their skills but also to make valuable connections with employers and gain qualifications.

A highly successful day was emphasised with victory for two Craven College apprentices, with Ben Markey coming top in the Bricklaying category and Bradley Richards finishing first in the Plastering competition.

Ian Maltby, Brickwork Tutor at Craven College added,

“Big hats off to all our students for the efforts they put in and to their tutors for getting them to this standard! Ben is a very talented and motivated 1st year apprentice, even at this early stage of his qualification. He works in the local area, using mainly blockwork and stone, and quickly understands any plans/drawings given to him. He likes to be stretched and challenged with his projects in college and I’m thrilled with his success at SkillBuild.”

Richard Tordoff, Apprenticeship Coordinator at Craven College said,

“We’re so proud of all our apprentices. Bradley turns up every session, gives 110% effort and energy and his dedication has paid off”.

In addition, Erica Richardson, a first-year full-time Joinery student finished an excellent third in the Joinery section.

Andrew Barnes, Lecturer in Carpentry and Joinery added

“Erica is a first-year student who has been studying Joinery since September 2023, We hoped she would enjoy the experience and have a good day, with a view to entering again next year, with a better chance of winning, so I’m very pleased with the 3rd place she achieved. Erica was competing against a large group of students who are mostly in their second and third years of study. She is a committed student and is passionate about the work we do, and her dedication to strive for the production of quality work has paid off.”

Martin Lofthouse, Head of Construction at Craven College said,

“Huge congratulations to Bradley, Ben, and Erica for their excellent performance at Skillbuild. All the hard work they have invested in their studies has paid off and they are a credit to themselves, their employers, and the college. We are very proud of their achievements and of their teachers who have helped them achieve such great results!”

All eyes will now turn to the SkillBuild final, which takes place in Milton Keynes in November. Whilst winning a regional qualifier does not guarantee a place in the final, Craven College is hopeful that Ben and Bradley’s strong performances will put them in with a very good chance of national success!

Watch this space!