CT Skills Launch Six Free Online Courses to Aid Personal Development

The company recently released six short and free online courses that allow individuals to enhance their career skills within 6 to 8 weeks

CT Skills, a leading career and training provider within the United Kingdom, has launched six free online courses to allow individuals, that are both employed and unemployed, to develop their skills and knowledge. The courses are short, allowing each learner to complete the content within 6 to 8 weeks and achieve a nationally recognised qualification. Equivalent to GCSE level studies, the courses include Understanding Behaviour that Challenges, Children and Young People’s Mental Health, Counselling Skills, Mental Health First Aid, Mental Health in Early Years, and Understanding Autism. Each of the e-learning modules is funded by the government, to upskill workforces and increase the knowledge of the population without any charge.

CT Skills is a highly qualified and respected company within the education sector. With over 20 years of experience, the business provides a wide range of services to enhance the knowledge and skills of individuals eager to learn. The company aims to change the lives of those looking to kick-start or change career paths, as well as transform businesses that are looking to upskill their workforce. Over recent years, the impact of online courses has been revolutionary for how people of all ages can learn. Some online course providers, such as Coursera, received 20 million new learners during the year 2021. Within the United Kingdom, 1 in 4 individuals experiences a mental health problem every year. The necessity for healthcare and counselling workers is at an all-time high, meaning that the courses covering these topics are incredibly sought after and recognised by countless healthcare professionals.

CT Skills state that they want to provide courses that will “improve a person’s overall skill in helping and supporting others around them, and also give their career a boost”. Through their partnership with the government, CT Skills have created a free and short way to do this, which will allow learners to achieve GCSE-level qualifications, enhancing their career and ability to support individuals who might be struggling.

Within the United Kingdom, 1 in 6 people experience a mental health issue weekly. With the stigma slightly lifting, not only are more individuals more comfortable with asking for help, but friends, family and colleagues are wanting to gain a deeper understanding of how to support and listen to those offloading their problems. A survey taken among employers providing personal development courses found that 74% of workers are willing to learn new skills or re-train to remain employable, and 87% of millennials believe learning and development in the workplace are important. The courses provided by CT Skills aim to build a more approachable population, as well as upskill and increase employee loyalty for employers.

CT Skills is excited to see how the free online courses that they provide online will help personal and workforce development. They are proud to help the stigma surrounding mental health lessen and increase the efficiency of workforces. Alongside this, improve the number of people qualified to counsel and support those needing advice.

