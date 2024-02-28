Destination STEM launches – Improving the STEM skills of young people and increasing life opportunities

Destination STEM – which aims to make STEM careers more accessible and inclusive for young people – has officially launched with key figures from education and industry hearing compelling stories from students and their parents explaining how their lives have been changed by the many opportunities it offers.

Building on a number of successful STEM Learning programmes, the scheme encourages employers to partner with us to grow the number and diversity of young people choosing a STEM career – developing employers’ talent pipelines too.

The event took place at Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ London HQ, who are one of our strategic supporters through The Vertex Foundation which recently donated £200,000 to our ENTHUSE Charitable Trust.

Destination STEM has already reached over one million young people – providing careers inspiration through careers fairs and seminars, developing employability skills with online mentoring and setting up workplace experiences through research placements and experiences, student challenges and STEM Clubs.

The event was based around our employer business breakfasts, featuring an interactive panel debate with students who shared inspiring stories of how our support has transformed their STEM journey and their hopes and dreams for their future.

STEM Learning’s Enrichment Programme Manager Alex Brown said:

“We’re thrilled to launch our new Destination STEM campaign which builds on the solid foundations of our previous programmes that have helped over a million students across the UK.

“Destination STEM aims to inspire and empower young people to pursue their passions and interests in STEM, by providing them with the skills, knowledge and opportunities they need to succeed.

“Our campaigns have a proven track record of increasing students’ attainment, progression and aspirations in STEM subjects, as well as improving their confidence and enjoyment in learning.

“We want to show young people how STEM can help them shape the future and make a positive difference in the world. That’s why Destination STEM supports students to discover the amazing world of STEM, develop their skills and potential, and access opportunities to experience life within the STEM sector.”

Destination STEM will connect students with leading employers and professionals, with many attending the launch event from the likes of Amazon UK, Aramco Overseas, bp, BT, Equinor, ERA Foundation and GSK.

Students will be offered hands-on activities, work placements and industry insights – exposing them to the real-world applications and challenges of STEM, and inspiring them to pursue their interests and passions.

Student Aashna Bhui, who is registered blind, was on the panel and recently completed a research placement at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. Her father Mandeep Bhui joined the launch and said:

“Destination STEM is a fantastic opportunity for all young people. From the first day of her placement, Aashna came home buzzing about it and how interesting and involving it was, and how it was going to be so important for her future career. As a parent it makes me very proud to see how she has progressed.”

Ellie Kovachky took on a research placement in Astrophysics through Destination STEM, and said:

“I’m really grateful and would really recommend research placements. The knowledge I gained was fantastic, it challenged me, reinforced my passion for STEM and had a huge impact on me.”

Daisy Richardson, software engineer at Goonhilly Research Station, said:

“Destination STEM has opened up all sorts of possibilities, I found out about SPIN (Space Placements in Industry) and got involved in a very interesting project designing an origami space station. All of the skills have come in handy like coding and textiles. Because it was on a project I cared about, I ended up really enjoying it. I owe my entire career to these STEM projects.”

Find out more and get involved on the Destination STEM website

Are you interested in partnering with us to support young people through Destination STEM? Speak to our team [email protected]