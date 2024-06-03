DGC student building promising career after winning new Jewson Cup prize

A Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC)(@DandGCollege) student is certainly laying the foundations for a bright future after being recognised by one of the UK’s top builders merchants for his bricklaying skills.

Liam Smith, from Annan, is studying Pre-Apprenticeship in Bricklaying (NQ) @ SCQF Level 5 at DGC and has been presented with a trophy and tool kit from Jewson (Dumfries).as part of their pre-apprenticeship program support.

The 17-year-old was a worthy winner of this new prize created by Jewson, who after the successful reinstatement of the Silver Trowel award for apprentices, wanted to provide similar recognition in this new pre-apprentice bricklaying course while giving them a careers boost.

This inaugural award pre-apprentice award will now be in place for the future, providing learners with another goal in their development.

Kieran Downey, Sustainable Construction Lecturer, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“Liam has excelled in his bricklaying pre-apprentice class, showcasing outstanding skill and commitment.

“His precise workmanship, adaptability to new techniques, and collaborative spirit significantly enhanced the learning environment. These attributes, coupled with his technical expertise, have rightfully earned him the prestigious Jewson Cup this year, highlighting his potential in the construction industry.”

Andrew Chadwick, Sustainable Construction Lecturer, said:

“Liam has shown an exemplary attitude in completing his pre-apprenticeship bricklaying course — highly skilled workmanship backed up with a great attitude.

“I would love to see Liam progress and become a top tradesman after winning this Jewson’s Cup in its first year of running.”