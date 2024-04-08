Digital literacy becomes biggest must have for employers

Digital literacy has become one the most important skills sought by employers.

Forbes has recently placed it number two in its list of professional attributes needed to progress successfully in a modern workplace. Digital literacy has also been dubbed more important to job hunters than a degree.

You may assume that a lack of digital literacy is an issue exclusively in older workers, but this is far from the truth. Despite being the first generation to be ‘raised by the internet’ Gen Z employees often have an IT skills gap due to their lack of experience working on a desktop – with more proficiency on mobile and tablet devices.

ACT, Wales’ leading training provider, is introducing a new work-based qualification to ensure all employees have a basic understanding of the systems they work with every day.

The Digital Skills for Business course also helps organisations make the most of the programmes they have invested in for their staff. With pricey licence fees, it is important that those using the software know the tips and tricks to not only make work efficient but also effective for the business.

Lucy Wilkinson, Digital Services Route Manager at ACT, said:

“Digital Skills for Business is all about confidence boosting and gives employers an efficient way to ensure all staff have a base level understanding of the digital software they use.

“The course can also boost a company’s efficiency, teaching staff the tips, tricks and shortcuts to the programs they likely use regularly but not to their full potential.

“From a personal point of view, the course gives accreditation and looks great on a CV.”

At Level Two, the qualification explores topics such as digital sharing, navigating commonly used programs like Teams, Canva and spreadsheets. Learners are also given a basic understanding of how to properly prepare documents in word processing software as well as create presentations (although no delivery is required to complete the course.)

There are also modules on security and health and safety, as well as other units in spreadsheets, email and social media where learners can pick and choose what is applicable to their role and business.

Organisations are likely to have invested a lot more into digital software in recent years, particularly with the rise of remote and hybrid working, so it is important that staff are making the most of these costly investments.

The work-based training at Level Two is aimed at anyone who uses a computer for their job.

ACT is also offering Digital Skills for Business at Level Three for those in a more digital savvy and data-led role.

Ideal for high level administrators, project managers or similar, the Level Three course explores database software and how it can be used to report and use data efficiently.

Aiming to bridge the gap between admin and analytics, the qualification focuses on data modelling and the advanced features of IT tools staff are already familiar with.

Lucy added: “At Level Three, learners get a better understanding of the equipment they use for their role, boosting efficiency in their work.

“Digital Skills for Business can ensure software is used to its full potential.”

If you would like to learn more about how ACT’s Digital Skills for Business courses can elevate you or your workforce, then get in touch acttraining.org.uk