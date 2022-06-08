Disabled TV star and equality advocate champions new jobs and education scheme

WALES’ first physically disabled Mr Gay winner has opened up about the discrimination he faced when he was younger and how his career gave him the confidence and motivation to stand-up for those who are under-represented in society.

Having always dreamt of a future in the creative industries, Paul Davies, originally from Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf, started his career as the first disabled Redcoat entertainer with a physical impairment at Butlin’s.

Paul said: “From a young age, I always knew I wanted to perform and have a career in showbiz. I loved acting, being creative and making people laugh – it’s my passion and it’s what I’m good at. Appearing on S4C shows as a child sparked my excitement for the industry, and I then went on to become a Butlin’s Redcoat after I left college.

“I was so proud it also gave me an opportunity to break down stigmas about disability by using my stump in my performances, which I still do now in pantomimes.

“Performing has also helped me to break the ice over some of the questions that people – especially children who are always curious! – have around my disability. Since then, I’ve tried to use my artform to make the world a better place for those who are underrepresented in society, and this has motivated me through all the ups and downs of my career.”

Now an equal rights advocate, Paul is championing the new Welsh Government education and employment programme ReAct+, which provides a personalised package of support for people who are out of work or under a notice of redundancy.

“Until I became Mr Gay Universe, I hadn’t realised how bad sexual discrimination was outside of the UK, so this motivated me to begin challenging stereotypes and make a difference. Being a news reporter for an LGBTQ+ outlet also helped me with this as the people who I worked with truly believed in me and gave me a voice.

“I was so lucky to be able to use my platform to campaign for equal rights both in the LGBT+ sphere and as a disabled person, and I continue to do that still. Supporting a programme like ReAct+ is important to me, because it’s all about approaching career support in a really individual way. People have different barriers stopping them from achieving their goals, and a one size fits all approach just doesn’t work for everyone.

“For me, I’m a very confident person now but I wasn’t always like that and having specialised support would have really helped me when I was starting out.”

Despite facing discrimination in his early life, Paul has gone on to achieve his dreams of becoming an actor and presenter and he now wants to use his platform to encourage people to celebrate what makes them unique and to follow their passions.

“Growing up was difficult sometimes, and I’ve faced my share of discrimination and stereotyping. At school I wasn’t like everyone else, even though the pupils and peers I grew up with were so diverse,” he said.

“Focusing on your passions and what makes you unique is a great way to carve a career out for yourself which you’ll love. My stump is the best thing that ever happened to me as without it, I’d never be where I am now. It makes me different, and this has inspired me throughout the entirety of my career.”

ReAct+ supports those who are out of work or under a notice of redundancy by providing them with a free personalised package of employment support that could include advice, training or funding. For employment support as unique as you, search “Working Wales ReAct+” or call 0800 028 4844.

The ReAct+ programme is part-funded by the Welsh Government and European Social Fund and delivered by Working Wales.

Published in