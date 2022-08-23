Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Dog grooming qualification creator iPET Network to appear at Edition Dog Live

FE News Editor August 23, 2022
Leading Awarding Organisation and qualification creators, iPET Network will be on hand to promote their qualifications and approved Training Providers at the forthcoming Edition Dog Live exhibition.

Don’t miss the op-paw-tunity to say hello to the iPET Network team at the event later this month.

Canine businesses will gather alongside hundreds of dog fans at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Coventry on Sunday 28th of August.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty from the iPET Network will be at the event between 9am and 5pm, where visitors will be able to ask questions, meet the team and find out more about the portfolio of Ofqual-regulated qualifications they offer.

iPET Network approved training provider and director Belinda Morris, of Four Paws Groom School, Ledbury, will also be at the event to demonstrate hand-stripping on her own Jack Russell.

Sarah and Fern said:

“We’re really looking forward to the exhibition and we hope to meet lots of people there who are just as passionate about their pets as we are.

“iPET Network’s mission is to revolutionise the animal care and veterinary science sector by offering a range of specific qualifications meeting the needs of the learners, the training providers and the Industry.

“Together with our training providers and learners, we are changing the face of the industry and achieving our ultimate mission: To improve animal welfare through education.”

The event itinerary is jam-packed, with the main live arena hosting demonstrations of dog yoga, reiki, canine massage and much more.

In addition, visitors will be able to take part in interactive sessions, ask questions of experts at the training hub and learn about doggy diets in the nutrition zone.

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

