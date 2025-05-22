Welcome to the grand finale of Empowering FE Learning. Episode 5 of Empowering FE Learning is all about Empowering Childcare Learning. Empowering FE Learning is a brand-new five part live stream season, in partnership with Hachette Learning.

Episode 5 is all about unpacking how blended learning is supporting and Empowering Childcare learning. The panel unpacks how blended learning has evolved in early years educator training, and what impact it has had on learners.

Your co-hosts are Tom Randall, Product Manager, Hachette Learning and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

The expert Childcare panel were Emma Tibbits, Director, Foundations First Education and Steph Wilde, Head of Early Years and Health and Social Care, Wigan and Leigh College.

Check out the episode below:

