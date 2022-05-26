Engineering Apprenticeship Success at Cambridge Regional College

Electrical Installations and Engineering Technologies students at Cambridge Regional College are celebrating after learning of their success in securing an apprenticeship.

As we draw closer to the end of another academic year, many of our students are considering the next steps to securing a great career. Following a competitive interview process, Electrical Installations students, Jacob Draycott and Ciaran Sharp have secured Apprenticeships with Munro Building Services, while Engineering Technologies students, Oscar Tilley and Sidney Easto have secured apprenticeships with G1 Dynamics after completing their Industry Placement with the company.

We caught up with the future engineers to talk about their success, and the journey they have taken to this point.

Ciaran Sharp, “After my GCSEs, I came to CRC to study Uniformed Public Services up to HND as I wanted to be an electrician in the Army. A family emergency meant that this was no longer an option, and I moved into full-time employment. After a few years of working, I decided I wanted to re-visit the routes I could follow to become an Electrician. As I was familiar with CRC I opted to study the Electrical Installations course at Huntingdon Campus. I have enjoyed the course, but getting back into education after a few years out was a bit of a challenge. The practical side of the course has been enjoyable and the support has been good. My tutor Mick told me about some vacancies at Munro Building Services, as Apprentice Electrical Installations Engineer. Munro were holding an Open Day so I went along and then applied for the role. I attended an interview and was invited back for a second interview. At the end of the second interview, I was offered the role.”

Jacob Draycott, “From about the age of 12, I knew I wanted to do some sort of engineering and by the time I was 14 I had moved my focus to electrical installations. I love the Electrical Installations course. I couldn’t picture myself doing anything else. My tutor Mick highlighted a vacancy with Munro Building Services, as an Apprentice Electrical Installations Engineer. I applied for the role and attended an interview. I was invited back for a second interview and was offered the job there and then. I had my driving test the same day – I passed! It was a fantastic day. I am so happy. This is exactly the route I would have chosen to take.”

Sidney Easto, “I have enjoyed my Engineering course as it has made me realise the vast range of options open to me in following an engineering pathway. I visited the Hub for advice on work experience opportunities and was directed to 1G Dynamics. I started my work experience with them in March 2022 and I became aware that the company took on apprentices. I was keen to work for them on a more permanent basis and in May, I was offered a Level 3 Engineering Apprenticeship. I felt such a confidence boost being offered the apprenticeship, and a sense of relief knowing how the next few years on my life would pan out.”

Oscar Tilley, “I have done a large variety of units on my Engineering course and I have enjoyed the different fields of learning. I am particularly enjoying the product design and CAD elements as I feel like I understand them well. I asked my tutor if she knew of any companies that took on work experience students and I was advised to contact 1G Dynamics. I was successful at interview and this resulted in a 3-month work experience opportunity. I was expecting my work experience to finish at the end of May, but I was called into the office by my line manager who offered me an Engineering apprenticeship. I was surprised and so happy as I enjoy the environment, the people and the area of work in which the business operates.”

