ETF publishes report on building a sustainable and self-improving sector

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) today publishes its trailblazing report on building a sustainable and self-improving sector. A joint project with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford (Oxford Saïd), the Further Education and Skills: Changing systems of change report explores the challenges and opportunities facing the Further Education (FE) and Skills sector.

Changes in technology, political priorities and demographics, combined with a challenging economic climate, are creating both risks and opportunities for all organisations in the UK, with the role of the FE and Skills sector being critical to both leading and responding to the changes.

Working with sector leaders and policymakers with an interest in system renewal, ETF and Oxford Saïd set out to explore how ongoing renewal could be made sustainable for all those who work in the FE and Skills sector.

Today’s pioneering report shares the outcomes of the initial investigation and whilst this work flags key challenges faced largely by the FE college and sixth form subsectors, its vision represents a steadfast commitment to promoting excellence, improvement, innovation and resilience across the whole sector.

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at ETF said:

“At ETF we believe that the future UK economy requires the FE and Skills sector to be dynamic and sustainable, a system capable of continuously improving its practices and infrastructure to better meet the needs of learners, the job market and wider society.

“We believe systems thinking is the key to achieving these goals. A systems approach identifies the key stakeholders and issues that make a difference to a system’s behaviour, and by mapping these, opportunities for changing the system can be devised. Drawing upon the collective wisdom of educators, administrators, researchers and thought leaders, this publication is a testament to the power of collaboration and the possibilities that can emerge when people come together to re-imagine a better future.”