From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

ETF wins Government apprenticeship workforce contract

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) July 14, 2022
Apprenticeship contract

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has won an Apprenticeship Workforce Development contract from the Department for Education, starting in August 2022.

The aim of the contract will be to support apprenticeship training providers, employers, and their workforces to offer apprentices a high-quality end-to-end experience, by providing a comprehensive package of CPD materials.

The contract will initially focus on a training needs analysis of the workforce of providers and employers who are involved in apprenticeship delivery. This will then inform the second phase of the programme, in which professional development materials will be designed and delivered.

The programme content will include materials which will enable employers to help their apprentices through their training, the sharing of effective practice, and support for apprentices in completing their end-point assessments.

ETF Director of Operations Alison Morris said:

“The ETF is delighted to have won this Apprenticeship Workforce Development contract. It is a testament to our previous work in this area, as well as our ongoing partnership with the Department for Education.

“Apprenticeships are the key to developing a high skill, high pay economy. They improve social mobility, and are vital in helping employers create the jobs that local communities need.”

“This contract represents the latest step in the ETF’s ambitions to ramp up our partnership working with the public, private and charitable sectors to deliver the training which teachers, trainers and leaders are calling for.”

The ETF will utilise our knowledge from previous work in this area to help deliver this contract, as well as working collaboratively with the Department for Education, key sector organisations including Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), Association of Colleges (AoC), Strategic Development Network (SDN) and The University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC) alongside providers and businesses.

The Apprenticeship Workforce Development offer launched in 2021. It supports staff delivering apprenticeships in the FE sector with the teaching skills, subject knowledge and confidence they need for the benefit of their learners.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)

