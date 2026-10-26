Former New City College electrical student wins prestigious Apprentice of the Year award

A former student who first made her mark by winning a London-wide competition while studying electrical installation at New City College’s Rainham Campus, is celebrating another major career milestone after winning a prestigious national apprenticeship award.

Remi Newman has been named Edmundson Apprentice of the Year 2026 by the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA), recognising her technical ability and commitment to developing her skills in the electrical industry.

Now an electrical apprentice with Essex Services Group Ltd (ESG), Remi’s latest success marks another highlight in a journey that began at New City College’s Rainham Construction and Engineering Centre, where she studied Level 2 Electrical Installation.

Remi first attracted attention when she won a London-wide Female Electrician of the Year competition, held in 2022 at Lewisham College to mark International Women’s Day. Competing against 10 other female trainees and tradeswomen, she impressed judges with her performance in several challenging tasks.

The victory led to an apprenticeship offer from competition sponsor ESG, allowing Remi to gain valuable on-site experience while continuing to develop her expertise.

Her latest award shows just how far she has progressed since those early days at New City College. ESG representatives celebrated alongside Remi as she received the ECA accolade, with colleagues praising her hard work and the support that has helped her grow throughout her apprenticeship.

Remi has also been vocal about encouraging more women to consider careers in construction and electrical engineering. Speaking after her earlier competition win, she said she wanted to challenge outdated perceptions about women working in traditionally male-dominated trades.

“People are always shocked when I tell them what I do, but I enjoy it and it’s so rewarding,” she said. “I like to prove their perceptions wrong. The industry is changing.

“I can’t believe I won this award but I’m so thrilled.”

Stephanos Yohannes, Construction Manager and Apprentice Mentor at ESG said:

“I feel truly privileged to have had the opportunity to support Remi throughout her apprenticeship journey. Watching her grow, develop and achieve what she has is something everyone is incredibly proud of. It is a huge moment for all of us, and Remi thoroughly deserves it.”

Bob Noseda, Sector Skills Advisor, added:

“Well done to Remi and everyone involved in her development. It all started when she won the All-Female Competition at Lewisham College. I remember delivering Remi’s pre-employment assessment at ESG and being extremely impressed by her marks. She has excellent all-round skills and deserves this award.”