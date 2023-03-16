Free Traineeship Taster Day with London Learning Consortium

London Learning Consortium (LLC) is hosting a coffee morning for learners and parents to find out more about the 8 Traineeship Programmes.

Their two newest traineeships are off to a successful launch, with young people applying for the new additions; Digital Marketing and Childcare.

If learners like the look of a traineeship, they can even enrol on the day!

To celebrate the launch of London Learning Consortium’s two new Traineeship programmes, they are hosting a taster day session for learners and parents to learn more about their traineeships. The session will be on the 31st March 2023, at 10am till 12pm; at London Learning Consortium.

LLC has a total of 8 traineeships across different industries:

The event will be split into two sessions that will run simultaneously. The session will focus on four of the eight traineeships.

In one room there will be a session for young people. In the second room, there will be a session for the parents.

The agenda for the young people session will be as follows:

Meet and greet with staff

What is a Traineeship and the benefits

Support available

Work Experience

Hear from our employers

Q&A

Enrolment drop-ins

“What made me most interested about the Traineeships is that I have always wanted to go into social media,(..) I really want to understand more on what I can do to improve myself and just get the qualifications to be able to go into jobs in social media and digital marketing”~Miriam

The coffee session for the parents will give parents a chance to find out how the traineeship will affect benefits, and how the traineeship will benefit the learners plus any additional questions you may have. The agenda for the parents will be as follows:

Meet and greet

What is a traineeship

How does traineeship affect benefits

Partnership working

Q&A with employers

“{Through Traineeships} I was able to support someone local into employment and at the same time be supported by them with my social media.” ~ Camille Denton

If you are a parent or a learner interested in coming along to learn more about the traineeships at LLC then you can register for the event, it is free and you can book your place here – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/traineeship-taster-day-tickets-589461343747

