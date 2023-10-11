Free training, turning transferable skills into a career in the classroom

Principal Resourcing Education Specialists created the ‘Get into the Classroom’ initiative after a considerable increase in demand for unqualified classroom staff from schools. They realised there were only a few people with classroom experience to fill the ever-increasing number of vacancies.

To provide an additional pool of candidates desperately needed by schools, Principal Resourcing’s ‘Get into the Classroom’ program offers free training to individuals with transferable skills to help kickstart a career in education as a Teaching Assistant and Cover Supervisor.

‘Get into the Classroom’ provides an opportunity to work in schools even if you don’t have a PGCE or any college/university-level education training. Principal Resourcing recruited two in-house Trainers, who collectively have 35 years of experience and cover both the primary and secondary sectors. They recruit candidates with transferable skills, most importantly, a patient, nurturing nature, good literacy and numeracy.

Becky Scott, one of Principle Resourcing’s candidates, said:

“The transferable skills that I realised I had from being in healthcare were person-centred care, being nurturing, and being able to build positive, trusting relationships. The advice I’d give to people wanting to get into the classroom is just do it. The support and training aren’t just for getting you into the classroom; it’s there all the time. Principle Resourcing is literally just on the other end of the phone.”

Principle Resourcing provides their candidates with specific classroom skills. Some of this training is bespoke to individual schools, who provide us with training plans to suit their schools’ ethos/ policies. Principal Resourcing can also provide tools and training to perform the teaching assistant and cover supervising roles in SEND, special educational needs and disabilities, settings.

Suppose you have transferable skills and are willing to commit to at least ten hours of training with additional homework and follow-ups with a mentor. In that case, Principal Resourcing will provide all the training you need to begin a child-focused career. After this, you can join their pool of candidates working in schools across Yorkshire and its surrounding areas.

If you are interested in the ‘Get into the Classroom’ initiative, you can submit an enquiry form on Principal Resourcing’s website, and they will give you a call back within 24 hours.

