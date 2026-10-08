Free Wales Butchery Conference to bring industry together in Wrexham

WALES’ butchery industry will carve out new opportunities for skills, collaboration and growth at a landmark national conference this autumn.

Coleg Cambria will host the inaugural Wales Butchery Conference at the Hafod building, Yale, Wrexham, on Tuesday October 27 from 10am-3pm.

Sponsored by Castell Howell Foods, the free event is aimed at anyone working across butchery, hospitality, manufacturing and food and drink, with organisers hoping to attract up to 100 visitors.

All exhibitor spaces are already fully booked, and the programme will feature guest speakers, trade stands, networking, a panel Q&A and opportunities to discover funding and training support.

It comes as Cambria’s Butchery Academy celebrates its first anniversary, having launched at Yale in autumn 2025 to develop future talent and promote butchery as a modern, skilled and sustainable career.

Award-winning butcher Matt Edwards, Cambria’s Food Manufacturing Work-Based Learning Practitioner and former WorldSkills UK gold medallist, has played a key role in its development.

Kate Muddiman, Work-based Learning Manager at Cambria, said: “The Academy has given us an opportunity to shine a light on the incredible skill, craftsmanship and career opportunities within butchery, and over the last year we have continued to build relationships with employers and the wider industry.

“We want to keep that momentum going and bring people together, which is why the Wales Butchery Conference is so exciting.

“This is for anyone connected to butchery, hospitality, manufacturing or food and drink, whether they are a small independent business or a major employer. It’s about sharing ideas, making connections and looking at the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Speakers include Matt Loughrey of The Burnt Chef Project, discussing mental health support in the food industry, and Terry Fennel, CEO of FDQ (Food and Drink Qualifications Ltd), focusing on butchery apprenticeships in Wales, their benefits and incentives.

A Q&A will be hosted by his FDQ colleague Matthew Bell, and will include a panel featuring former apprentices, employers and industry partners.

Castell Howell Foods and The Institute of Meat will contribute to a programme designed to encourage collaboration and share expertise across the sector.

Visitors can also find out about funding available within the meat industry and support for short courses through the Wrexham Local Growth Fund, as well as explore apprenticeship and professional development opportunities.

Kate added: “Skills, recruitment and retaining talented people remain hugely important, but so too are wellbeing, innovation and making sure employers know what support is available.

“We want people to leave with new contacts, new ideas and a better understanding of the training and funding that could help their businesses and workforce develop.”

The conference follows the successful model established by Cambria’s Wales Bakery Conference last year.

Kate said: “Following the success of the Bakery Conference, we hope this will be the start of something we can build on and establish as an important date in the industry calendar.”

Entry, lunch and on-site parking are free, but places are limited.