Further growth in EV qualified automotive aftermarket workforce

IMI analysis reveals 22% of technicians are EV-qualified.

The latest EV TechSafe data from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), the professional body for those working in automotive, has revealed a shift in the point when the number of technicians qualified to work on Electric Vehicles (EVs) falls below the minimum number required.

Previous projections suggested a shortfall would appear in 2029 and reach 13,000 by 2032

The latest analysis predicts the skills gap will only materialise in 2032 with a gap of 5,670

At the end of January 2023, there were 52,000 qualified EV technicians in the UK, representing 22% of all technicians in the country

The figure stood at 45,300 just six months earlier

Emma Carrigy, Research Manager at the IMI comments:

“It is encouraging to see the steady growth in EV qualified workforce, especially as the market need is now expected to be met for a least another five years. Of course, attracting new talent and training technicians to work safely on electrified vehicles does take time, so the industry must not be complacent or take its foot off the recruitment or training pedals. After all, a skills gap is still forecast and could have a significant impact on drivers’ ability to maintain and repair their electric and hybrid vehicles safely.”

The IMI predicts that by 2030 the sector will need more than 107,000 EV trained technicians, increasing to 139,000 by 2032, and 185,000 by 2035. If current training trends continue, it is expected that there will be a shortfall of 30,000 EV qualified technicians by the time the ban of new ICE vehicle sales comes into force in 2035.

Forecast gap between predicted number of technicians required to service and maintain Electric Vehicles and TechSafe EV Technicians

“As the EV parc increases – and ages – drivers and fleet managers need to have the confidence that their chosen garage is able to service, repair and maintain their electric and hybrid vehicles”, added Emma Carrigy. “To help meet that need, the IMI’s There’s More to Motor’ campaign is continuing to change perceptions of the industry and the career options it provides.”

