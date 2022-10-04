Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Grimsby Institute Hairdressing Apprentice Wins First Place At Wella TrendVision Final 

Amanda October 4, 2022
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Grimsby Institute Hairdressing Apprentice Wins First Place At Wella TrendVision Final 

Georgia Ware-Gostelow, a hairdressing apprentice at the Grimsby Institute, has won first place in the finals of the prestigious Wella TrendVision Awards. The Wella TrendVision Awards celebrate hairdressing that is inspirational, fashionable and consumer friendly. The competition showcases an array of exceptionally talented hairdressers in a variety of categories and is an important annual event for all UK training providers and colleges.  

The finals were held at the Wella World Studios on Sunday 2nd October where Georgia had three hours to complete her winning look. The results were announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday 3rd October at Magazine in London. Georgia was one of ten nominees in the Xposure UK & Ireland Category and earned the much coveted first-place spot.  

Georgia said: “I have been on the most incredible journey, to think this all started with a photographic entry for one of my assessments. I am so happy with what I have achieved, the whole experience has been amazing. I would encourage anyone to enter competitions, the feedback I have received has just blown me away!” 

Rachel McLean, Curriculum Manager for Salon Professionals at the Grimsby Institute, said: “We are extremely proud of Georgia, the standard of the competition was so high, and this is a fantastic achievement. She worked so hard and the technical skills she demonstrated were incredible. Her precision of application and finish make her a very worthy winner.” 

Wella Xposure Winner Georgia Ware-Gostelow
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Amanda

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this