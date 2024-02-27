HE college students enjoy graduation ceremony at £3.5m North Wales business school

“Teamwork, organisation, and resilience are all skills Coleg Cambria has gifted us. Take every skill you have learned during your time here into your future careers and personal lives as they are absolutely invaluable.”

The words of former student Lauren Baker rang out around Coleg Cambria’s Northop Business School on Friday, as she joined up to 50 learners who had completed Higher National and professional qualifications for this year’s University Centre graduation ceremony.

Lauren completed an Airbus apprenticeship scheme undertaking the BSc in Applied Business Management at Cambria in December, and now works as a Tactical Planner on the Single Aisle Programme Planning Structures Team at the aerospace giant’s wing-making factory in Broughton.

She praised the college for its support and congratulated the higher education cohorts on their “perseverance” and “resilience”.

“Whilst further and higher education is challenging, Coleg Cambria enables you to realise it is possible to achieve your goals and succeed,” said Lauren.

“Speaking to friends and colleagues who have not attended the college makes you realise that you don’t get this level of support elsewhere.

“The elevated engagement between students and their teaching staff inevitably maximises their potential to succeed. This was highlighted by many of you, and I fed this back when I was the lead student for the college in the QAA review – another great opportunity for me.”

She added: “I am very grateful to have been given this opportunity to congratulate you all and hopefully I have given you some advice that you can take forward into your future with you and inspire you to believe that you can do anything that you put your mind to.”

Opening the ceremony, Cambria’s Principal Sue Price praised the graduating learners and thanked the family and friends who supported them on their journey to academic success.

“This is the perfect way to help you celebrate your achievements, I hope you have a wonderful time” she added.

Among the courses and programmes represented on the day were the AAT Level 4 Professional Diploma in Accounting, the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) Level 4 Certificate in Leadership and Management, the ILM Level 4 Diploma in Leadership and Management, and the Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management.

Students who achieved the Level 4 HNC in Construction, Built Environment, HND in Construction and the Built Environment, CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management, the Higher National Certificate in Animal Management, and the Level 5 HND in Animal Management were also celebrated.

Emma Hurst, Dean of Higher Education and Access to HE at Cambria, said: “Today must be a very proud day for you all, and we share this pride with you.

“We’d like to thank all our staff for supporting our learners along the way, and to our governors too. Congratulations to all our learners who are celebrating today, you should be very proud of your achievements.”

You can watch a video of the graduation ceremony here:

Follow the hashtag #CUCCelebration and @colegcambria on social media.