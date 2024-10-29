How a Liverpool college is helping to bridge the net zero skills gap

For Green Careers Week, The City of Liverpool College is proud to spotlight the success of one of its brightest students, Joel Breen, who is making waves in the sustainable building industry through his apprenticeship.

As the UK government sets ambitious targets to reach net zero emissions by 2050, the College is committed to equipping the next generation with the skills necessary to meet these goals and address the pressing skills gap in the green economy.

Currently enrolled in the HNC for Building Services Engineering Level 4 programme, Joel has built a solid foundation in sustainable practices following his completion of a T-Level in Design, Surveying and Planning.

His passion for creating energy-efficient environments has led him to pursue a career as a project engineer, currently enrolled in in an apprenticeship with Kimpton, a leading provider of Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) services in the Liverpool City Region.

“The College has been instrumental in helping me gain the skills and knowledge I need to succeed in the sustainable building industry,” said Joel. “The College’s focus on Green Skills, sustainability and net-zero emissions has been invaluable in shaping my career trajectory.”

Joel’s apprenticeship is structured to provide a comprehensive learning experience, combining four days of hands-on work at Kimpton with one day of academic study at the College. This unique blend of practical experience and theoretical knowledge is essential for developing the competencies required to drive the sustainable building sector forward.

The College has a long-standing commitment to promoting green skills and sustainability, recently securing a £100,000 investment for new sustainable training facilities through the North West Net Zero Hub’s Test and Learn Retrofit Skills Programme. The cutting-edge facilities will be launched next month (November) and will allow the College to deliver a Heat Pump Centre of Excellence for the Liverpool City Region, providing unparalleled training opportunities for individuals looking to gain expertise in this rapidly growing field.

The City of Liverpool College has positioned itself at the forefront of Green Skills training, with net zero and sustainability a key part of its courses. Their innovative approach to education includes guest lectures from industry experts who share insights on sustainable materials, carbon reduction strategies and the latest advancements in green technology. Such initiatives not only enhance the learning experience but also ensure that students like Joel are well-equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing job market.

Matt Breakwell, Business Development Manager at Kimpton, said: “The students we’ve taken on from the College are highly skilled and engaged, making them fantastic recruits for the next generation of Kimpton engineers. Their training in Green Skills is crucial as our industry is on the front line to net zero, using renewable technology to decarbonise buildings and help our customers achieve their net zero goals.”

Colin Salmon, Director of Work Based Learning and STEM at The City of Liverpool College, said: “Joel’s journey is testament to the innovative spirit and dedication we foster within our apprenticeships at the College. By integrating practical experience with academic training, we are not only preparing our students to excel in their careers but also empowering them to be leaders in the transition to a greener economy.

“Our commitment to Green Skills training is unwavering, and we are excited to see how our graduates will shape a more sustainable world.”

Joel’s journey is a testament to the power of Green Skills training in shaping the future of sustainable building practices. The City of Liverpool College continues to lead the way in preparing students like Joel for successful careers in the green economy, filling the skills gap and paving the way for a more sustainable future.