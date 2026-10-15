IMI Skills Competitions finalists gear up for National Finals with expert masterclasses

Industry-supported training gives Automotive Refinishing, Body Repair and Light Vehicle finalists hands-on experience ahead of November competition

Finalists in the IMI Skills Competitions have been sharpening their skills and building their confidence ahead of the National Finals through dedicated industry masterclasses supported by Glasurit, ITAS and Car-O-Liner.

As the professional body for the automotive sector that champions people and recognises professional excellence, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Skills Competitions provide an opportunity for talented students and apprentices to showcase their abilities while highlighting the importance of vocational skills to the future of automotive.

This year’s pre-finals training brought together competitors from three disciplines – Automotive Refinishing, Automotive Body Repair and Automotive Technology (Light Vehicle) – giving them hands-on experience with equipment, products and processes they may encounter during the National Finals.

Automotive Refinishing finalists attended a dedicated session at ITAS, where they worked with Glasurit 100 Line paint products and developed their practical spraying techniques. The training also gave competitors an insight into some of the latest developments in sustainable refinishing technology and the importance of working accurately with manufacturer technical data.

For finalist Harvey Willoughby from RT Auto Bodyshop, who attends Peterborough Skills Academy, the opportunity to work with unfamiliar products proved particularly valuable. He said, “Using different paints that I haven’t used before was definitely challenging and it’s completely opposite to what our paint schemes are like at work. Having the opportunity to use the Glasurit paint line has brought my confidence up and I understand what I need to do now for the finals.”

Automotive Body Repair and Automotive Technology finalists meanwhile headed to Car-O-Liner for specialist training. Body Repair competitors gained practical experience with welding and jig equipment, while Light Vehicle finalists worked with ADAS Tru-Point recalibration systems, building familiarity with advanced technology increasingly found in modern workshops.

Tiernan O’Rielly, who works at Porters Bodyshop and trains at Riverpark NI, is back at the Body Repair finals for a second year running. He added, “One of the biggest things I’ve gained from the competition is experience with equipment that I wouldn’t normally use in my day-to-day work. Using the Car-O-Liner jig was something completely new to me and has helped broaden my knowledge and skill set.”

Michael Massey, IMI Skills Competitions Manager, concluded:

“Reaching the National Finals is a tremendous achievement in itself, but we want every finalist to arrive feeling as prepared and confident as possible. These masterclasses bridge the gap between competitors’ everyday training and the competition environment, giving them valuable time with different equipment, technologies and processes alongside industry experts.

“But their value goes beyond preparing for one competition. The automotive sector is changing rapidly and giving emerging talent exposure to the latest tools and technologies helps broaden their skills and experience for their future careers. We are hugely grateful to the industry partners who make these opportunities possible and look forward to seeing the finalists put that experience into practice in November.”

The IMI Skills Competitions National Finals will take place at Cardiff and Vale College’s Automotive Training Centre in November 2026, when the finalists will put their technical knowledge, practical ability and problem-solving skills to the test.