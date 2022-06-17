Imperial College Business School and Corndel Launch Mission to Narrow UK Data Skills Gap With New Apprenticeship Levy-Funded Programmes

From September 2022, Imperial and Corndel will offer two new Executive Education programmes, designed to address the needs of modern industry.

Two of the UK’s leading education and professional development institutions, Imperial College Business School and Corndel, have expanded their highly successful partnership to launch a new suite of high impact skills development programmes, designed to address the needs of modern industry.



The Data-Driven Professional Programme, has been specifically designed to empower professionals working across core business functions such as HR, Marketing, Finance and Operations to enhance their data literacy and refine their capabilities for harnessing their organisation’s data and business intelligence to make better, quicker and smarter decisions at every level.



The more specialised Data Analyst Programme will enable professionals whose roles require them to prepare and analyse large amounts of data and build predictive tools to get to grips with cutting-edge thinking in machine learning, AI and data science.



Both programmes will provide participants with a thorough grounding in data literacy and refine the key skills needed to tackle modern industrial challenges that arise from increasing levels of digital business innovation. Those embarking on either programme will benefit from not just building their knowledge but also their efficiency and organisational agility.



Participants will benefit from a personalised and transformative learning journey, which combines Imperial’s academic expertise and future-focused teaching with tailored one-to-one mentoring and support through Corndel’s award winning coaching model.



By harnessing a pioneering digital learning curriculum, these new executive education offerings will take a blended approach to learning, enabling participants to fit studies around their careers, join online group seminars and attend masterclass sessions led by renowned Imperial academics and leading industry figures.



David Brown, Director of Executive Education at Imperial College Business School says;



“Strategic, impactful and scalable data skills are increasingly critical for business performance and the economy at large. Imperial College Business School is delighted to expand our partnership with Corndel in this major initiative to address the UK’s data skills gap. At Imperial, we are committed to increasing access to leading edge thinking and application for businesses and organisations. We help individuals translate learning into practice and make a difference immediately.. In partnership with Corndel, we will be able to deliver critical business skills development at speed and scale.”



The programmes’ launch comes amid recent warnings from the Learning & Work Institute that the UK is at risk of sleepwalking in a stagnation of vital skills, with investment in training spend per employee falling 28% in real terms since 2005 to a level less than half the EU average. Meanwhile, demand for data skills continues to rise significantly.



The new programmes, according to James Kelly, CEO of Corndel, provide a positive step forward to ensuring that UK industry can continue to compete in the 21st Century.



James Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder at Corndel says;



“I’m very proud that we’re expanding this pioneering partnership with Imperial College Business School. Data skills are at the core of what every business needs to equip themselves for future growth and we’re now able to offer new opportunities to learners at every stage of their careers. These high-quality, personalised courses combine world-leading teaching with practical training plans designed to make business sense and deliver real results for individuals and businesses.”



Prospective participants will also be able to take advantage of the UK Government’s Apprenticeship Levy, which supports employers in providing workplace training for staff in order to boost skills in areas such as leadership, management, data skills and project management.



The Imperial College Business School and Corndel Data Programmes will be open to learners from September 2022. For further details of how to apply please visit the website.





About Imperial College London



Imperial College London is one of the world’s leading universities. The College’s 20,000 students and 8,000 staff are working to solve the biggest challenges in science, medicine, engineering and business.



Imperial is University of the Year 2022 in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide. It is the world’s fifth most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK’s most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry.



About Imperial College Business School Executive Education



Executive Education at Imperial College Business School drives global business and social transformation through the fusion of business, technology, and an entrepreneurial mindset, across both open and custom programmes. Business courses with Imperial Executive Education allow you access the School’s transformative community which provides an outstanding participant experience, whether delivered in person on campus, online or in hybrid models. Imperial Executive Education are pioneers for innovative learning experiences.



More information about Imperial College Executive Education.





About Corndel



Corndel is a multi-award-winning management and technology training provider, delivering training that can be fully funded through organisations’ Apprenticeship Levy. Corndel’s disruptive focus on training brilliance, with one-to-one coaching from commercial experts at its heart, has made it the go-to provider for large employers focused on quality.

• Fastest growing training provider in the UK

• Over 3,000 learners on current programmes

• Learners consistently rate our Management courses 8.5/9

• ESFA rated us at 100% for employer satisfaction and 90% learner satisfaction – the highest scores of UK training providers



About the Apprenticeship Levy



The Apprenticeship Levy is a tax, paid by employers with a pay bill of £3 million or more, which sets aside specific funding for workplace training. Companies who pay the Apprenticeship Levy have a pot of money set aside for training their employees, which can be accessed through their gov.uk digital account. The Levy has so far supported more than 313,000 people to start their workplace training journey, in areas such as leadership, management, data skills and project management.

