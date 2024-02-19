King’s College London and FourthRev break new ground with first-ever Russell Group Postgraduate Certificate in Product Management

London, United Kingdom – King’s College London, in partnership with digital education company FourthRev, is proud to announce the King’s Postgraduate Certificate qualification in Product Management, a pioneering new programme launched in January 2024. This innovative qualification builds upon the highly successful Product Management Career Accelerator, designed to help professionals launch their career in product management.

The King’s Postgraduate Certificate in Product Management is a transformative journey into product management, offering a blend of practical skills and academic rigour.

As Dr. Mark Hedges, Head of Department of Digital Humanities at King’s College London, puts it:

“Completing this Postgraduate Certificate in Product Management will not only equip learners with the practical skills, hard and soft, needed in the product management workplace but also provide them with the academic and critical skills needed to engage with their professional career in an informed and reflective way.”

This qualification, equivalent to one third of a Master’s qualification, is ideal for professionals looking to deepen their expertise or those considering a career change. It is one of the first qualifications of its kind in the UK, and certainly the first of its kind from a world-leading Russell Group university. This pioneering step underscores King’s belief that product management has established itself as a professional discipline that merits a formal academic qualification.

What sets the qualification in Product Management apart from other programmes?