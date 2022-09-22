KTP Awards 2022 to celebrate most innovative R&D projects

The KTP Awards, which celebrate the UK’s most innovative R&D projects of the last 12 months, will return Wednesday 12 October 2022, in person at Liverpool, and online.

The awards, organised by Innovate UK KTN, celebrate the best three-way innovation partnerships between businesses, academic research teams and individual graduates looking to address climate change and social issues, or improve the UK economy.

Among the finalists in the Business Impact Award category is a partnership between Axial3D, Ulster University, and graduate Luke Donnelly, working to improve Axial3D’s medical imaging software. Thanks to the work of the partnership, sales increased 1000% from 2017 – 2019.

Also in the running, this time in the Changing the World Award category, are Network 2 Supplies Ltd, Coventry University, and graduate Mahsa Baniasadi. The team has developed a novel approach using bacteria to prevent the leaching of precious metals from electronic waste, massively reducing the environmental impact of the business.

Competing for the Best KTP award will be Cirdan Imaging Ltd, Queen’s University Belfast, with Jonathan Armstrong who together has successfully applied deep machine learning to medical imaging to make up for the shortfall of pathologists globally.

The ceremony, compered by Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, will showcase the most innovative, impactful, and inspiring projects over the past 12 months. It will feature a keynote speech from Innovate UK CEO, Indro Mukerjee.

Dr Kirsty Hewitson, Interim CEO at Innovate UK KTN, says:

“For 45 years, Innovate UK and IUK-KTN have worked to bring together people from disparate sectors and walks of life to form Knowledge Transfer Partnerships. Every year, around 800 incredible KTP projects make progress in addressing some of the biggest issues facing the world. They are all worth celebrating, but some are really blazing a trail and are bound to positively impact society, the environment, and the economy. That’s what the KTP Awards are all about, and just to be shortlisted is an incredible achievement.”

The Award categories are:

· Best Knowledge Transfer Partnership

Finalists:

o Cirdan Imaging Ltd, Queen’s University Belfast, Jonathan Armstrong

o Partnership Medical Ltd, Aston University, Thien Duong

o Techbuyer, University of East London, Nour Rteil

· Technical Excellence Award

Finalists:

o IGS Ltd, James Hutton Institute, Elliot Erskine

o inov-8 Limited, The University of Manchester, Nadiim Domun

o South West Water Limited, University of Exeter, Joshua Myrans

· Business Impact & Transformation Award

Finalists:

o Axial3D, Ulster University, Luke Donnelly

o Johnson Test Papers Ltd, University of Wolverhampton, Caitlin Forster

o SC Group-Global Limited, University of Exeter, Matthew Harvey

· The Changing the World Award

Finalists:

o Network 2 Supplies Ltd, Coventry University, Mahsa Baniasadi

o Royal Horticultural Society, Cranfield University, Janet Manning

o W & J Knox Ltd, Abertay University, Ryan Ganfield

· Academic of the Year Award

Finalists:

o Dr Faiyaz Doctor, University of Essex, Mediterranean Shipping Company

o Dr Mohammed Yaseen, University of the West of Scotland, Paisley Campus, Scotland, UK, ACS Clothing Limited

o Professor Berthold Lausen, University of Essex, Profusion Media Ltd

· Best Knowledge Base KTP Support Team Award

Finalists:

o University of Brighton

o University of Essex

o University of the West of Scotland

· Future Leader Award

Finalists:

o Chuan Liu, Motor Design Limited, University of Nottingham

o Emmanuel I. Epelle, ACS Clothing Limited, University of the West of Scotland

o Jacob Mitchell, SPTS Technologies Ltd, Swansea University

o Beth Wilson, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Robert Gordon University

o Calum McCormack, Aggreko, Glasgow Caledonian University

o Catherine Campbell, Acheson & Glover Ltd, Queen’s University Belfast

o Edward Blissitt, Motive Offshore Group, The University of Aberdeen

o Harsh Shah, East Midlands Chamber, De Montfort University

o Joshua Green, James Robinson Speciality Ingredients, University of Manchester

o Juliette Farrell, Elite Bedding Company Ltd, The University of Strathclyde

o Kate Turley, Chroma Lighting, Ulster University

o Lulu Qu, Judge Sampson, University of Brighton

o Matt Maufe, Filament AI, University of Warwick

o Matthew Ellison, Arktis Endurance Textiles, University of Lincoln

o Matthew Holland, Shapemaster Global Ltd, Manchester Metropolitan University

o Max Nentwich, Cambridge Vacuum Engineering, Cranfield University

o Nour Rteil, Techbuyer, University of East London

o Qiong Bu, Fitfactory Innovations Ltd, University of Liverpool

o Sara Bru Garcia, The Together Agency, University of Nottingham

o Sneha Parajuli, SDG Construction Ltd, Queen’s University Belfast

o Tania Farhat, AV Unibrak, The University of Manchester

Published in