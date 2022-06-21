Lancashire Cricket renews partnership with UA92

Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford have renewed a partnership with University Academy 92 (UA92) in a three-year deal which includes work and learning opportunities for students.

UA92, the ground-breaking higher education institution co-founded by the ‘Class of ’92’ and Lancaster University is based opposite Emirates Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire Cricket. The initial partnership was struck up in 2018, before the opening of UA92, and Lancashire Cricket helped to co-create the curriculum alongside other strategic partners.

UA92 opened in 2019 and is committed to making higher education accessible to all no matter the background, through its founding principles of accessibility, social mobility and inclusivity. The higher education establishment offers a portfolio of degree and higher education courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines.

The extended partnership includes a broader remit of opportunities, with Lancashire Cricket offering UA92 students work and learning opportunities across sports science, media, content, marketing, hospitality and events. Students will play a key role in specific projects at Emirates Old Trafford, offering them valuable insight and high-quality experiences to bolster their higher education.

In addition, the stadium’s world-class media facilities will be renamed the UA92 Player & Media Centre, providing awareness and branding across major events and media broadcasts. UA92’s graduation ceremonies, as well as a variety of other university events, will also be hosted at The Point, the Club’s award-winning conference and event facility.

UA92 also partners including Microsoft, KPMG, Bruntwood and Trafford Council as the institution ensures academic learning is intrinsically linked to a distinctive experience, which places character development and employability at the core.

Daniel Gidney, Chief Executive at Lancashire Cricket said: “We are really pleased to announce this expanded and renewed partnership with our neighbours at University Academy 92.

“It will be fantastic to offer UA92 students some unique and rare opportunities to work in the world of professional sport and we’re excited to help develop the next generation of sport, media and business graduates that are studying across the road from Emirates Old Trafford.

“At a time when we are pressing on with our own plans to redevelop Emirates Old Trafford, it’s great to work alongside another institution who are also working closely with Trafford Council to continue to revitalise the local area, making Trafford and Stretford stronger and more successful in the longer term to really unlock the area’s greatness.

“Working together to support young people achieve their dreams and aspirations and using the power of sport to achieve this is really exciting.

“I strongly believe that the long-term visions between the organisations align, and the team at Lancashire Cricket are all looking forward to working closely with UA92 over the next three years and beyond.”

Sara Prowse, CEO of UA92, added: “This elevated partnership is the perfect fit for UA92 as we continue our commitment to linking with strong, successful organisations across business and sport to provide high quality learning experiences which underpin our higher education programmes. Our students will benefit hugely from the insight that this world-renowned club can offer and will certainly be excited about the prospect of graduating at Emirates Old Trafford!

“As Daniel mentions, as a combined entity we can further invest in the future of Trafford and Stretford and we’re excited to start working together in promoting the fantastic opportunities available.”

UA92 now joins the Club’s family of sponsors including global brands such as Emirates, Heineken, Hilton, Sportsbreaks.com and Kukri as Lancashire Cricket continues to grow its commercial revenues to a record level.

