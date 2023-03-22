Laura’s studies instrumental in ‘constructing’ her career path

Focusing on career progression has been top of the agenda for former Borders College student Laura McCrossan, and the benefits of studying have been instrumental in her career development.

Laura works as a Practice Manager at Aitken Turnbull Architects, Galashiels, and her learner journey with the College’s Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) has been essential in securing promotion and progressing her studies.

Starting as a Receptionist at the firm in 2012, she worked up to her current position, taking on the role in 2016. Lockdown saw her become a mum, and she soon decided to develop her qualifications. After a chat with the DEBI team, Laura decided to enrol on the SCQF Level 7 in Management course.

Laura commented:

“Achieving my SCQF Level 7 has given me the opportunity to develop my skills and progress in my job. Doing so has also allowed me to gain the confidence to pursue a qualification as a ‘mature student’ and hopefully make my family proud.”

Successfully completing the course in 2022 allowed her to apply for a master’s degree in Business Management with Napier University through the Graduate Apprenticeship Scheme. She will start her new venture in September 2023.

Alasdair Rankin, Managing Director of Aitken Turnbull Architects, said of Laura’s progression:

“Laura’s continued commitment to, and focus on, developing and improving both her skills and the support side of the business allows us to move forward and progress as an organisation.

“Recent changes in the leadership structure have allowed the wider team to become aware of the value Laura brings to the practice. On a personal level, Laura’s support is invaluable, and I genuinely enjoy working with her.”

Borders College Tutor Alan Elder added:

“Laura has worked hard over the last ten months to complete her MA award in Management at Level 7. She has produced high-quality assignments whilst managing her personal and professional lives (and still managed to juggle time to jog with her dog).

“Her success with the award shows that it is possible to balance life and work and achieve a qualification at the same time. Well done Laura!”

Published in