Learner Isaac overcomes toughest life challenges to win national award

Having faced some of the toughest life challenges, Isaac Fabb is now an inspirational learner who is a role model for young people starting out in their careers.

The 22-year-old, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at 17, has overcome drug addiction and the loss of his brother-in-law to addiction to excel as a talented carpenter.

Swansea-based Isaac’s achievements have been recognised with the Skills for Work Award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024, which he will receive at ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. He is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to his award, he said:

“I’m surprised and overjoyed to see my efforts recognised and diligence and hard work has paid off. More so, how much my story can be inspirational to others.

“As a family we have overcome huge challenges and it fills me with pride to see this achievement recognised, not just for me but for all those involved, such as my family, my colleagues at Swansea City Council and Gower College Swansea who all believed in me from the start. It has given me the passion to continue on my learning journey.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government and recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

The responsibility of becoming a teenage father motivated Isaac to change his life. “Looking back now, I realise that the challenges truly helped me focus and be more determined to do what I wanted to do,” he said.

Despite these challenges and leaving school with no formal qualifications, Isaac was determined to gain a career and, against a backdrop of addiction, he relentlessly applied for various college courses.

After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, largely down to his condition, he refused to give up and gained a place on a multi-skill construction course with Gower College Swansea.

He flourished and a year later secured employment with Swansea City Council as an apprentice carpenter, achieving a goal of working within his chosen career whilst learning.

On-the-job learning proved a better fit for Isaac, as he gained outstanding results and also achieved his maths GCSE whilst completing his multi-trade course.

Achieving what he thought was an impossible feat led to the college naming him as their Foundation Apprentice of the Year, and his employer incorporating him into its employability team that encourages young people to consider apprenticeships.

He is now undertaking his Level 3 with predicted grades of a double distinction and is in discussion to undertake an HNC in Construction Management.

“Though the five-year journey was bumpy, I am eager to continue and embrace the next challenge,” added Isaac. “I can say that knowing I was going to be a father at such an early age spurred me to not only kick the addiction but to stand up to be the young adult I needed to be.

“Although there were stumbling blocks, there was nothing more rewarding than achieving a career that I once thought was well beyond my reach.”

Medi Williams, Commercial Bid Specialist at Gower College Swansea, said:

“I nominated Isaac on behalf of the college because he is an inspirational learner who has become a role model for those who may not have thought adult education was them.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said:

“The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said:

“I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”