Learner wows royal family with musical performance at Westminster Abbey

A learner from ACT has been taking the musical world by storm – featuring on This Morning and even performing at Westminster Abbey.

Cameron Chapman, who attends ACT Aberdare Skills Centre and is currently enrolled in a Self-Development and Wellbeing qualification, is part of Young Carers Aloud – a vocal group coached by Welsh icon Charlotte Church.

The choir, which came together to perform at Action for Children’s Starry Night Gala last month, consists of 12 young people from Wales aged between six and 19.

The choir gives carers the chance to have a break from their day-to-day roles and connect with other young people through singing.

Cameron, along with his fellow singers, have had the opportunity to meet the likes of Alison Hammond while featuring on This Morning, as well perform for the royal family at a special choir service earlier this month.

Cameron said:

“I got into singing through Action for Children, Laura Jones – the choir founder and former young carer – asked me to join the choir. I thought about it and was a little scared but I joined. The choir has boosted my confidence, helped me create new friendships and has given me a safe space to relax from the daily responsibilities.”

Cameron describes the moment he performed at Westminster Abbey as ‘surreal’. He said: “It’s mad thinking I’m singing normally but then I look around and realise I’m in Westminster Abbey and just become a little overwhelmed.

“It was weird rubbing shoulders with celebs, but it has made me realise you can do anything you want if you work hard enough and there are people out there who really want to help and support you.”

Talking about the choral project to This Morning hosts Craig Doyle and Alison Hammond, Charlotte Church said:

“The young carers in the group are just delightful human beings and you can really see the passion they have for singing and for music, and the connection they have with each other.

“They care for different members of their family and it’s often very hard. It’s a lot of adult responsibility put on young shoulders and it can be really isolating. I was in awe of these young people – their resilience, their adaptability and their joy in the face of adversity.”

Cameron’s tutor, Martina Chapman, said of his achievements:

“Cameron has done some outstanding things both inside and outside of his learning at ACT. He has fantastic confidence and an incredible can-do attitude. I am sure he will achieve all his aspirations both in his career and personal life.

“Cameron is a joy to be around and lights up the room with his shining personality. I hope you remember us at ACT when you are a massive celebrity.”

Looking ahead to the future, Cameron has some ‘huge’ plans, explaining that you must “go big or go home”.

He added: “I want to release studio albums professionally and collaborate with many different artists across the UK. I am already in talks with ITV in the hopes of appearing on reality shows. So who knows you may see me on the next series of Big Brother 2024.

“As a backup plan I want to work with children who have a disadvantage in life, those children who need a little extra support. I would like to give back a little of the support I’ve received.”

