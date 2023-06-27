Learning new skills and improving your knowledge with Apprenticeships

Two apprentices with training provider Educ8 Training Group are reaping the rewards by undertaking an apprenticeship. As well as achieving qualifications they are learning new skills in the work place, gaining experience and earning a wage.

Mitchell Hughes is a Fundraising and Community Engagement Officer with Cwm Taf Morgannwg Mind and is undertaking a level 4 Advice and Guidance apprenticeship with Educ8.

When Mitchell started the apprenticeship, he already worked for Mind as a Homelessness Intervention Project Worker. He had only been in post for a short time with little experience in the housing sector. The apprenticeship was offered to him to gain an understanding of dealing with clients and increasing his skills.

Mitchell said: “The apprenticeship has helped me gain experience, learn new skills and strengthen my knowledge base in a field where I was a real beginner.”

Earlier this year Educ8 announced that Sky has teamed up with Educ8 to create a tailored approach for their apprenticeship provision in Wales.

Customer Service apprentice Sean Singh shares his journey to securing a full-time role at Sky whilst studying a Level 2 apprenticeship in Customer Service and how its already opened doors to progression.

“Before studying the apprenticeship and securing the role with Sky I worked part time alongside revising for my GCSE’s and studying for my AS levels” said Sean.

He went on to say “There are lots of benefits to studying an apprenticeship. Employers are looking for people with experience, not just qualifications. The apprenticeship is great because it gives you both which opens a lot of doors.”

