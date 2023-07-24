Leeds College of Building Ranked 14th Best UK Apprenticeship Training Provider

Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named in the RateMyApprenticeship Best 50 Training Providers Table 2023-2024.

The College ranked 14th place, up from 17th position in 2022. Leeds College of Building is the top-ranking Further Education college in the north of England and the only college in Yorkshire to make the top 50 training providers.

Announced at a RateMyApprenticeship Best Employers and Training Providers virtual event, the awards celebrate organisations leading the way in offering world-class apprenticeships to school and college leavers in the UK.

Rankings are based on thousands of honest and authentic student apprenticeship reviews on the national website RateMyApprenticeship.co.uk. This year, the awards received a record number of reviews from 6,500 apprentices.

Rob Smith, Head of Partnerships & Skills at Leeds College of Building, said:

“We’re thrilled to be recognised as the top Yorkshire college for delivering exceptional Apprenticeship training. It is even more significant as it is voted for by students. We’re delighted that our ranking increased three places in the last year. Well done to all our staff and assessors for their dedication to the experience of our students.”

Leeds College of Building trains nearly 2,800 apprentices across all areas of provision, working with around 800 employers from across the UK. The College was established in 1960 and is the only specialist general further education construction college in the UK.

Over the last five years, higher-level courses have grown to represent a significant proportion of the College’s provision. Around 80% of delivery in the new Leeds College of Building University Centre (UC) now covers Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeships, Higher, and Degree Apprenticeships.

The RateMyApprenticeship Awards champion apprentices, schools, employers, and training providers for their incredible efforts in the apprenticeship market. The awards celebrate training providers who have gone above and beyond in their delivery of apprenticeship qualifications, based solely on the reviews of students.

This year, Tim Campbell MBE from BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ joined the virtual event for a fireside chat to talk about his experience and share top insights into the apprenticeship world.

