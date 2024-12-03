Leeds College of Building Students Triumph at National SkillBuild Competition

Leeds College of Building is celebrating after four students took podium positions at the national final of SkillBuild 2024 – the largest multi-trade skills competition in the UK for construction trainees and apprentices.

Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), SkillBuild showcases some of the brightest talent in construction. The prestigious competition brings together highly skilled learners and apprentices to battle it out to be crowned winners across ten trades.

Leeds College of Building apprentice Holly Taylor Whitehead took 1st place in the Wall & Floor Tiling category, with fellow student Ben Gordon achieving 3rd position. Not only is Holly the first Leeds College of Building entrant to attain top position in the tiling category, but she is also the first female student to enrol on the College Wall & Floor Tiling apprenticeship.



Holly’s lecturer said, “I’m very proud of the skill and talent that both Holly and Ben displayed throughout the competition, and this really shows the proficiency of our apprentices at Leeds College of Building.



“I was confident that Holly would win the SkillBuild gold medal and I’m immensely proud of her achievements and development throughout her apprenticeship. This year she also won Wall & Floor Tiling Apprentice of the Year award at the College BIG Awards due to her outstanding level of work.

“As the only female Wall & Floor tiling apprentice, I’m sure Holly is an inspiration to all women who are considering a career in construction and the built environment. She’s a fantastic young professional and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”

Elsewhere at the competition, Leeds College of Building student Alfie Waddington took 2nd place in the Roof Slating & Tiling category. NFRC Vice President and head judge for the category, Andy Rowlands, stated that in all the years of his involvement, he had “never seen it so close” after all six finalists completed their rigs to an exceptionally high standard.



In Plastering, Leeds College of Building apprentice Wesley Proud also achieved 3rd place after a hard-fought battle. Across three days, competitors were tasked with constructing a project designed by an expert panel of judges within an 18-hour timeframe. The project tested their knowledge and skills, as well as the ability to work under pressure and manage time.

The National Final at Milton Keynes Marshall Arena in November attracted 1,500 visitors, highlighting the variety of skills and career opportunities available within the industry. The top scoring 75 competitors earned their place at the event following Regional Qualifiers held at various UK colleges, including at Leeds College of Building on 4 June.

Leeds College of Building has an exceptional track record in SkillBuild competitions. Student Newton Robinson achieved 1st place in Plastering in 2023, and apprentice Zara Dupont received 1st in the Plastering and Drywall Systems category in 2022.



Mark Sims, Leeds College of Building Skillbuild Coordinator, commented, “We are so proud that eight of our students secured a place in this year’s national SkillBuild final. The dedication, hard work, and commitment applied by both learners and staff is second-to-none.



“All our students demonstrated exceptional commitment and professionalism, and we were very proud of every one of them. SkillBuild is a fantastic opportunity for students to really showcase their skills, push them to the limit, and represent our amazing college on a national stage.”

With CITB’s Construction Skills Network (CSN) report forecasting a need for over 250,000 new construction workers by 2028, SkillBuild is more important than ever to spotlight the industry and its wide array of roles.

Richard Bullock, Head of Careers Products at CITB, said, “Each year I look forward to SkillBuild and this year definitely did not disappoint.



“Now more than ever before is a critical time for skills development in construction, and SkillBuild has the power to turn interests and hobbies into rewarding careers. The past few days have been great. It’s been excellent getting to meet talented individuals and learn about their passion for their chosen trade.

“Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the SkillBuild National Final 2024. It’s a fantastic accomplishment, and everyone involved should be incredibly proud of their efforts.”