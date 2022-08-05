Leeds Painting & Decorating Student Named Apprentice of the Year

A painting and decorating apprentice studying at Leeds College of Building, has been named Apprentice of the Year by a national trade body.

Harry Davies, who works for LDC Decorating Contractors in Halifax, was named Junior winner of the Apprentice of the Year competition at the annual Premier Trophy Awards hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

Classmate at LCB, Sophie Bennett, who works at RBP Décor in Wakefield, was joint senior runner-up in the competition.

Harry and Sophie tackled a gruelling six-hour painting challenge earlier this year, and were shortlisted out of 42 apprentices who took part in three regional heats.

Designed as a test of stamina and skill, the competition was judged by PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie and Ann Cook of the Association of Painting Crafts Teachers.

Ann Cook said: “Congratulations to all the competitors and particularly the prize winners who produced ‘just that bit extra’ when working under pressure.

“The apprentices conducted themselves professionally and were a credit to both their employers and training providers.”

The Junior and Senior winners of Apprentice of the Year were announced at the PDA’s Premier Trophy Awards ceremony held at Plaisterers’ Hall, London.

Neil Ogilvie said: “The competition heats challenge apprentices with a complex painting project, to be completed within six hours, that demands precision and perseverance.

“Harry has done incredibly well to be named Junior Apprentice of the Year and congratulations also to Sophie for coming joint runner-up in the Senior category.

“They have represented Leeds College of Building and their employers with professionalism and pride.”

Mark Howroyd, Leeds College of Building Curriculum Manager for Painting & Decorating and Plastering, said: “We’re so proud of Harry and Sophie competing at this level and under such pressure.

“The standard of work at the PDA competition is always extremely high, so their achievement is a testament to their own hard work and dedication to the profession, but also to the exceptional painting and decorating teaching staff at Leeds College of Building too.

“Thanks also to the PDA for their ongoing support of young professionals starting out in their careers.”

The PDA is the UK’s largest trade body for the painting and decorating sector. For more information, or to find a PDA member near you, visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk

