United Colleges Group star aims to be top of the crops!

A College of North West London (CNWL) @CNWL1 hairdressing student has reached the finals of a UK-wide competition.

Dikla Sudmi, who is studying for a Level 3 Diploma in Women’s Hairdressing, is one of six finalists in the Avant Garde category at the 2023 Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards taking place at Telford College, Shropshire, on March 23.

The prestigious event gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills. Alongside the honour of winning a national competition, the prizes have been donated by sponsors, including L’Oréal Professionnel.

Dikla will be hoping to impress the judges in the Avant Garde – Fantasy Hair section, where students are encouraged to unleash their imagination to create their very own look and ensure their style stands out from the crowd.

A spokesperson from Concept Hair said: “A massive congratulations to everyone who has made it through to this year’s Concept Hair Learner of the Year final!

“The standard of work has been absolutely incredible, and with over 2000 entries, the judges have had their work cut out to select the final 48 in all categories.

“To all the successful entrants, you should be extremely proud of making it to this stage as the entries have been truly a credit to view.⁠⁠

“We can’t wait to see what you all create at the live final at Telford College — don’t forget to bring your A-game… it’s going to be an awesome day.”

Stephen Davis, Principal of United Colleges Group (UCG), said: “Congratulations to Dikla for reaching the final of such an esteemed competition.

“Everyone at UCG is extremely proud that one of our students has made it into the latter stages and we wish them well in the final later this month.”

Published in