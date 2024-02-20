New Apprenticeships Provider ‘Access Industry’ Looks to Fill National Skills Gaps

Newly launched Access Industry, (formerly National College Creative Industries) have announced a series of events to address local concerns around skills gaps in the digital, events and creative industries.

Access Industry has already delivered successful apprenticeships to Disney, National Trust, and Royal Opera House and more, and are now reaching out to local employers to forge further partnerships.

Skills gaps are a national concern, with particular attention on IT and digital skills. In a Forbes survey of 500 British businesses, “93% reported a gap in IT skills in their workforce.. especially in AI, data analytics and cloud computing”.



To help address future skills gaps, Access Industry are calling all local employers to join them at a series of two day ‘Access Talent’ events, happening in four key cities over two weeks. The events are intended to pair passionate young people with innovative employers for apprenticeship opportunities.

Find a date near you below:

What to Expect at ‘Access Talent’:

Industry Talk: Gain valuable insights into the transformative power of apprenticeship programs and how they can drive your organisation’s success.

Employer Introductions: The opportunity to network with leading employers and showcase your company’s unique offerings and learn about the diverse talent pool sourced by Access Industry’s team.

Creative Task Showcase: Witness firsthand the skills and value that the next generation of talent can offer to your organisation.

“Access Connections” Speed Networking: Engage in rapid-fire introductions during the Access Connections session. Forge meaningful connections with prospective apprentices in a high-energy, interactive setting.

Dedicated Support from Experts: Our apprenticeship experts are on hand throughout the day to answer your questions and ensure you have everything you need.

Hire an Apprentice: End the day with the opportunity to onboard top talent for your organisation. Navigate the hiring process seamlessly with support from Access Industry.

The event is the perfect opportunity for ambitious organisations to connect with pre-screened, hand picked talent, sourced by Access Industry. However, due to its exclusive nature, spaces are limited. Those interested are urged to register as soon as possible here.

For more on Access Industry, visit their website.