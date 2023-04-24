NEW ELECTRIC VEHICLE SKILLS HUB FOCUSES ON ADDRESSING THE SKILLS GAP

Supporting hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the automotive sector was the key focus for the first Electric Revolution Skills (ERS) Hub conference held at the ICC in Birmingham. Delegates heard that the UK urgently needs skilled entrants to the industry if it is going to succeed in meeting Net Zero goals and become a leader in the development and production of power electronics, machines and drives.

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director at the MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) and member of the ERS Hub advisory board, joined over 200 delegates at the launch of the Hub, a digital platform developed by Coventry University that provides access to jobs and training opportunities across the country.

Deepak Farmah, Commercial Director for the ERS Hub, said,

“We have allowed too many sectors to disappear or become design houses, letting other countries manufacture our technologies. We cannot allow this happen to electrification and clean mobility. The opportunity is huge, and we’ve got some of the brightest minds in the industry. Now is the time to seriously look at capacity and capability, ensuring we have the people in place – with the right skills – to take advantage of the emerging demand for power electronics, machines, and drives. The ERS Hub is an important new weapon in the sector’s arsenal and will help firms understand what skills are needed through a body of knowledge and a cutting-edge skills diagnostic tool.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chair of the MTI Operations Board, and Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“We’re delighted to have been instrumental in the development of this important resource for the sector which is designed to help the UK engage successfully with its transition to all-electric vehicles.”

The MTI itself plays a significant role in upskilling the automotive sector workforce specialising in skills for emerging technologies including electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles. Its unique Skills Escalator is the first of its kind in the UK where students and delegates can progress naturally through the levels within the same institution. Since it first opened its doors, the Institute has welcomed over 42,500 students and delegates. This includes over 3,100 studying for accredited qualifications from a Level 1 Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) certificate up to Masters’ degrees, and over 850 apprenticeships at all levels. More than 17,100 automotive professionals have taken part in professional development activities.

