New-look hospitality and tourism programme to help breathe life into crisis-hit industry

A NEW-LOOK tourism qualification will help breathe life into the sector and train the next generation of hospitality workers.

Delivered by Coleg Cambria, the FdA in Tourism and Hospitality Management has been revamped to meet the demands of the industry post-Covid.

Learners can study for two years at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham before completing a third ‘top-up year’ on the BA (Hons) International Tourism Management degree or a related course at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU).

Programme Lead Angharad Jarvis said a wide range of careers are out there for graduates, and more opportunities than ever before in a variety of roles, from restaurant managers and bar staff to leisure park attendants, travel consultants, event organisers and more.

“The course is designed to promote and instil the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in tourism and hospitality, and I think many people are unaware of how many different options there are,” said Angharad.

“Of course, there are positions in traditional roles, but also marketing, IT, social media, management and a multitude of roles at venues across Wales and beyond.

“The sector has faced challenges but is one of the most important in the UK – especially here in North Wales and the North West – and it is an exciting and rewarding arena to be a part of.”

Angharad revealed the programme team has forged links with employers across the region – notably Chester Racecourse, The Lemon Tree hotel and restaurant in Wrexham, and Pale Hall in Bala – and work placements will be a key factor, as will the college’s popular Ial Restaurant in the £20m Hafod building at Yale.

The link with LJMU will also be critical in supporting learners to “the next level” and preparing them for the world of work.

Modules include Welsh Tourism, Food and Beverage Management in Hospitality, Introduction to International Tourism, Event Planning, Employability Skills, Responsible Tourism and Sustainability, and Academic Skills and Digital Literacy.

“Students are able to start their higher education journey at Cambria and develop the skills, knowledge and understanding for Level 4 and Level 5,” said Angharad.

“They are then able to fit straight in with LJMU learners at their campus and continue their Level 6 studies to complete a BA in their chosen area, which could be anything from Event Management to International Tourism.”

She added: “We have a holistic approach to the delivery, which is helping our learners to achieve their goals, and on top of that they can complete extra studies such as the Wrexham Ambassador Awards Bronze and Silver, as well as supporting local charities.

“We start with the end goal, which is a future in tourism and hospitality – it’s an exciting time to be joining us and we look forward to welcoming the next cohort later this year.”

For more information and to apply, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

