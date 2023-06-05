NOCN Group Expands its Presence in the GCC Region with the Opening of New Office in Bahrain

NOCN Group, a leading global awarding organisation and UK-Government approved End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO), is thrilled to announce the opening of its new regional office in Bahrain.

This strategic move aims to serve the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and further strengthen its commitment to serving the vocational training needs of the Gulf’s growing labour market.

The opening of the Bahrain office marks a significant milestone for NOCN Group, as it enhances its services and offerings to its expanding client base in the GCC. Since 2015, NOCN has been actively providing advanced and industry-driven qualifications to the region, and establishing this regional office will elevate its services to new heights.

This strategic move underscores NOCN’s commitment to enhancing its client network in the GCC and further supporting the development of the vocational training sector in the region.

Establishing a regional office in Bahrain allows NOCN to tap into the vast potential and opportunities in the GCC labour market. By expanding its presence in the region, NOCN aims to increase its income and bolster its offerings to meet the evolving demands of the GCC countries. In addition, the new office will play a pivotal role in delivering advanced, industry-driven qualifications to support the ambitious plans of the GCC countries in equipping their nationals with international skill sets in technical and vocational subjects.

Ebrahim Radhi, appointed as the Regional Manager of the NOCN Bahrain office, expressed his excitement about this milestone:

“I am delighted to announce the establishment of the NOCN Regional Office in Bahrain serving the GCC’s Labour Market. This strategic positioning of a regional office in the GCC reflects NOCN’s commitment to its growing clientele network in the region. The office will bring greater opportunities to our clients and provide what the labour market needs now and in the future in the vocational training domain.”

Radhi further added, “The regional office offerings shall support the GCC countries’ ambitious plans in qualifying their Nationals with international skill sets in the technical and vocational subjects. The office will also work with GCC’s Governments to develop sector-leading vocational systems to achieve their skill development plans such as apprenticeships, job cards, skills trade tests, and more.”

Louise Allen, Group Director of Global Business Development and Marketing at NOCN Group, emphasised the organisation’s excitement about the official opening of their new Bahrain office.

Allen stated, “It’s an exciting time for NOCN Group as we expand our overseas presence. We have been working closely with Ebrahim for the past five years, and we are confident in his leadership and expertise in the GCC region. Our new office in Bahrain will allow us to further our growth and continue providing high-quality vocational qualifications.”

Allen continued, “With advancements in green skills, oil and gas, and construction health and safety qualifications, NOCN Group is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of the GCC market. We are also proud to offer a wide range of internationally endorsed programs, ensuring our clients access the most relevant and globally recognised certifications.”

NOCN Group’s expansion in the GCC region reflects its commitment to providing high-quality vocational training solutions and supporting the skill development plans of the GCC countries. The new office will serve as a hub for delivering advanced qualifications and facilitating collaboration with governments and industry stakeholders to meet the evolving needs of the labour market.

Published in