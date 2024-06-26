NOCN Group Launches Level 5 Diploma in Teaching to Address FE Skills Shortages

NOCN Group is seeking to address Further Education (FE) skills shortages with the launch of its new Level 5 Diploma in Teaching; a flexible qualification designed by experts to enable learners to excel as teachers in the Further Education and Skills sector. It replaces the Level 5 Diploma in Education qualification, which will be withdrawn as of 31/08/24.

Designed for FE teachers, by FE teachers, the qualification is suitable for learners from various backgrounds and industries. Dr Annie Ostapenko-Denton, NOCN’s senior product developer, led on the design and development of the qualification, bringing her in depth knowledge of and experience from 25 years teaching in FE settings.

Dr Annie Ostapenko-Denton explains:

“I have extensive experience of teaching in the FE and Skills Sector from Level 1 – Level 7, in a Grade 1 award winning college, so I understood exactly how this qualification needed to be designed and structured. We have also worked in close collaboration with our Centre partners to ensure that it is truly future fit and reflects the challenges of modern-day teaching.

“This includes a number of new flexible elements including units requested by Centres, a strong suite of optional units and assessment materials, resources that are more accessible, and the option to select two units from our Level 4 Certificate in Remote Teaching.

“All of this provides a high level of added value support to our Centres with the scope to deliver the qualification in a completely tailored way. Learners are provided with the opportunity to look at the nuance and complexity that is teaching in the FE sector, covering things like EHCPs, SEMH, and learners with complex needs as examples.”

Early adopters of the Level 5 Diploma in Teaching include colleges and training providers who previously delivered NOCN’s Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training.

Dawn Martin, Head of Academy and Quality Assurance Manager at New Dawn Training, explains:

“I found NOCN Group and in particular Annie, the senior product developer, to be so accommodating and supportive to us as a business in regard to the transition from the current Level 5 Diploma in Education & Training to the new Level 5 Diploma in Teaching. Annie has considered the clientele we work with, invited us to formal meetings, listened, and enabled us to contribute to the process, all of which has been incredibly helpful. This has enabled us to prepare in advance, design resources, and provide prospective learners with the best opportunity to achieve best practice outcomes.”

Alongside the Level 5 Diploma, NOCN Group also offers the Level 4 Certificate in Remote Teaching; a unique qualification exclusive to NOCN that allows teachers to focus on remote delivery. The Level 5 Diploma features Optional Units from the Level 4 Certificate, allowing learners to cover remote learning and those who have undertaken that qualification to use these units.

New centres that sign up to deliver the Level 5 Diploma in Teaching from NOCN Group will benefit from FREE set up fees (up until 31 October 2024).