NOCN Group Supports Biggest-Ever Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards

The stage is set for the biggest night of the year for apprentices, training providers and employers.

A record number of nearly 200 apprentices that have been nominated do not have too long to wait for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2026.

There were more than 600 nominations submitted which is the highest number since the awards were launched 11 years ago.

More than 500 of the nominations were for apprentices and 180 of them have made their way to the gala evening at the Vox in Birmingham on Friday, November 6.

Also shortlisted for the finals are 14 learning providers, 45 large employers, 10 small and medium sized employers, eight universities and eight schools.

The headline sponsor is NOCN Group whose continued backing reflects a shared commitment to championing skills, social mobility and inclusive progression routes for learners and employers alike.

Founded by Safaraz Ali MBE, CEO of Pathway Group, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards were created to celebrate the positive impact of apprenticeships while recognising the importance of representation, inclusion and opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds.

The nominations highlight the contribution of apprentices with young people and older learners alike demonstrating how apprenticeships can unlock confidence, develop skills and transform futures. They also reflect the growing diversity of employers engaging with apprenticeships, from major national organisations to smaller businesses committed to nurturing talent and creating opportunity.

“We are incredibly proud to see the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards continue to grow year on year, and this year’s record number of nominations is a testament to the power of apprenticeships to change lives,” said Safaraz Ali MBE.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards have become a nationally recognised platform for celebrating excellence, resilience and achievement, while also challenging perceptions of who apprenticeships are for and highlighting the role they play in building a stronger, more diverse workforce.

The categories that will be awarded on Friday, November 6 at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham are: Accounting & Finance; Business & Professional Services; Legal Services; Charity, Voluntary and Public Services; Health Medical and Social Care; Construction Services; Engineering & Manufacturing; Digital & Technology; Creative, Media and Marketing; Retail, Hospitality and Tourism; Transport & Logistics; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year; Judges Choice; Small & Medium Employer of the Year; Large Employer of the Year; Learning Provider of the Year; University of the Year and School of the Year.

Category sponsors are: Kaplan; Mindful Education; City Century; Mindful Education, The Royal Navy; Severn Trent; NatWest Group; Lifetime; The British Army, BMet; Lloyds Banking Group; QA, Amazing Apprenticeships; Paragon Skills; Pearson and AstraZeneca.