Northern Powergrid set to power new careers with engineer apprenticeship programme

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity network that powers everyday life for 8 million people across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is helping create the engineers of the future with the opening of its highly competitive Power Engineer Apprenticeship (Foundation Degree) Programme.

The earn as you learn programme is part of the electricity distribution network operator’s drive to create a future-focused workforce that reflects the communities it serves and can help deliver its plans for a greener energy system to power the region.

Ahead of the sixteenth National Apprenticeship Week which takes place between 6 and 12 February, the Power Engineer Apprenticeship will provide skills for life and successful recruits will study a fully-funded foundation degree as part of the three year apprenticeship course.

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Field Operations, said:

“As a Power Engineer Apprentice you will study and train to become a fully qualified Electrical Engineer, as part of a tailored programme rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

“We’re looking to attract a diverse workforce, who will be part of the future as we embrace new technology and use more sustainable resources to reduce our carbon footprint and deliver a greener energy network.

“Our programme includes a two-year Foundation Degree in Electrical Engineering – fully funded by us. In addition, apprentices will develop the skills and technical capabilities to perform their role through various industrial and technical placements within our business – gaining a broader understanding of how our assets are designed and manufactured.

“Once our apprentices successfully complete their training programme, they’ll be fully qualified to undertake a challenging and rewarding role within our engineering team, with lots of opportunities for further progression within the business.”

Applications for the Power Engineer Apprenticeship (Foundation Degree) open today (1 February) and will close on Sunday 19 February 2023.

Eligibility criteria applies. To find out more and apply, visit northernpowergrid.com/careers

