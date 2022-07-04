Notts County Football Club unveils Access Training as its new home Front-of-Shirt sponsor

Nottingham-based Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd has been chosen as the home shirt sponsor of Notts County Football Club for the 2022-23 football season.



The sponsorship agreement, which has been made possible by the generosity of Cadbury, will allow Access Training – one of the East Midlands’ leading independent training providers – to reach a much wider cohort of the region’s learners and their families.



Cadbury, the nation’s favourite chocolate, have generously donated the advertising opportunity from their partnership with the World’s Oldest Professional Football Club to Access Training, one of many Nottingham-based businesses that have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Corrina Hembury, Managing Director of Access Training, said: “Working with Notts County and Cadbury in this way is such an exciting opportunity for us.



“Our region’s young learners and job seekers have been hit hard by Covid. We offer them a helping hand in improving their skills, building their confidence, offering pastoral care, and improving their employability.



“We’re looking forward to working together with the club on an exciting schedule of activities for the year ahead, and giving even more local people access to the futures they deserve.”



Head of Commercial at Notts County, Jordan Worthington, said: “Engaging our fans, their families and the wider community has long been a cornerstone of our historic club.



“Access Training has touched the lives of thousands of people over its nearly 40-year heritage. Inviting them to become a 2022-23 home Front-of-Shirt sponsor will allow us to match our supporters – whether they be learners, their family members or local business owners – with appropriate skills training.”



Commenting Nick Rogers, Cadbury Sponsorship Lead, added: “There’s perhaps no better way to empower young people than by giving them access to practical training and education.



“During a time of economic uncertainties, bringing together Access Training and Notts County in this way aims to raise awareness of the important opportunities and resources available to support young people in their local communities.



“Cadbury was founded on the ethos of generosity and we’re extremely proud to support this work, which builds on our other collaborations with football clubs across the UK and deepens the positive impact we are able to have.”



Further details on how the partnership will evolve will be announced as the season progresses, and will be included on the @atem page:

​https://www.atem.co.uk/nottscounty

