Numbers add up for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Apprentice of the Year

The numbers have added up for Skills Competition Wales accounting gold medallist Eleri Davies who has won the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Overall Apprentice of the Year 2023 award

Eleri, who works for Audit Wales, collected the accolade at a ceremony held at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on February 8, adding it to Apprentice of the Year for Accountancy award on a night of celebration for work-based learning winners.

Having achieved her Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Level 3 Apprenticeship with a distinction, she is now working towards a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) Diploma in Professional Accounting.

She was a member of a Grŵp Llandrillo Menai team that achieved a gold medal for accounting at Skills Competition Wales and went on to compete at the WorldSkills UK final in November.

Eleri also supports fellow apprentices on a Buddy Scheme at work and has volunteered to become the fire marshal for Audit Wales’ North-West cluster. In her spare time, she is treasurer of Y Gorlan charity and a Sunday school teacher.

Auditor General for Wales Adrian Crompton said: “We are all immensely proud of Eleri. To receive the award for both apprentice of the year for accountancy and overall apprentice of the year is a fantastic achievement.

“Eleri’s success is richly deserved and testament to her drive, determination and commitment. Audit Wales is committed to the AAT qualification and working in partnership with [email protected] to deliver what has proved to be a successful programme, supporting both the personal and professional development of our apprentices.”

Paul Bevan, executive director business development at [email protected], said: “Many congratulations to Eleri on being named Overall Apprentice of the Year 2023 and all the apprenticeship winners and their employers. I’d like to wish Eleri and all the winners all the best for their future careers.

“It is fantastic to be able to mark National Apprenticeship Week by celebrating the best apprentices from across North Wales, all of whom have benefitted from the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship Programme.

“Every year, the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Work Based Learning Consortium supports a wide range of apprentice learners at all levels. Not only school leavers, but those seeking to change sectors, and those experienced employees and managers wishing to develop their careers further through higher level apprenticeship programmes.

Emma McMillan, AAT tutor at [email protected], said: “Eleri is an outstanding learner with a caring nature. Not only does she always approach every task with enthusiasm but she also supports her co-learners.

“She has become an ambassador for accountancy within the Grŵp and is active on social media promoting both AAT and Audit Wales, along with supporting local business and colleagues.

“She is always looking for the next opportunity to develop. The personal development she’s demonstrated since embarking on AAT at Level 2 is outstanding in terms of her knowledge, confidence and self-belief. Her vibrant personality has rubbed off on us all and I’m honoured to be part of her AAT journey and look forward to seeing what she does next.”

The other award winners were: Service Industries Apprentice of the Year: Kelly Ann Hawkes, Welsh Ambulance Service. Hospitality Apprentice of the Year: Victoria Mylchreest-Jones, Myddleton College, Denbigh. Sports Coaching and Education Apprentice of the Year: Ryan Evans, Saltney Ferry County Primary School. Childcare Apprentice of the Year: Malgorzata Bienko, School Lane Preschool, Llandudno. Employability Apprentice of the Year: Harry Dootson. Business Administration and Retail Apprentice of the Year: Mason Baker, Sports For Champions UK CIC. Management Apprentice of the Year: David Wyn Edwards, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board NHS Trust Ysbyty Alltwen. Hospitality Apprentice of the Year (Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol) : Jack Quinney, Sheeps and Leeks restaurant in Caernarfon. Built Environment Apprentice of the Year: Rebecca Jayne Hughes, Babcock Group. Land Based Industries Apprentice of the Year, Hannah Martland, Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice.

Eleri Davies with the Overall Apprentice of the Year 2023 award.

