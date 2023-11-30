Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Opening Minds Opening Doors Podcast released on education and technology

FE News Editor November 30, 2023
0 Comments
The latest  Opening Minds Opening Doors Podcast dives into the hot topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology in education.   We are living in a time of fast paced technological changes and while this impacts all aspects of our lives, technology’s role within the education sector can be both disruptive and beneficial.

In this episode E-ACT’s Chief Digital Officer is joined by a Data and AI Specialist who works at Google Cloud.  They talk about the convenience technology and AI can bring to the sector, along with the importance of creating digital learning opportunities for young people.

They discuss how the tech skill sets children will need going forward will be more advanced, as well as how to give teachers the confidence to use technology in the classroom.  Other topics covered include:

  • How to focus on the positives of technology 
  • Safeguarding issues and teaching children to be safe online at home
  • The ethical and legal issues surrounding new technologies
  • The digital literacy curriculum and teaching children to code

Opening Minds Opening Doors is a brand new inspirational education podcast created by E-ACT, a family of 28 academies. Each podcast theme, and featured guests, have been carefully chosen to cover a range of topics relevant to students, parents and those working in education.  

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT said:

“Technology has become a non negotiable part of our day to day lives, this has an undeniable impact on both what, and how, we teach children.  I hope this Podcast helps to inform people about how we can use technology and AI positively within the education sector and I know anyone who listens to it will come away more informed and with a more nuanced view on the topic.”

Education, EdTech, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
FE News Editor

Report

You have already reported this .