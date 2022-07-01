Teenagers perform BRAINSTORM, an insight into how the teenage mind works

Forest Forge Theatre, a creative hub producing theatre company in the New Forest, has today announced their next show, Brainstorm, to be held at Forest Forge Theatre in Ringwood from Wednesday 6th – Saturday 9th July.

CEO Sharon Lawless said, “Want an insight into how the teenage mind works with 86 billion neurons connecting, colliding, and causing chaos? We have all been, are or will be a teenager at some point. It is a cacophony of highs and lows, hormones and growth, mood swings and sloth-like behaviour. And the most wonderful transformation into the person you truly are.

“Don’t miss our Youth Theatre as they perform this fun, insightful and sometimes surprising show about how the teenage brain works. Created by Company Three, our Youth Theatre has devised their version of this brilliant play”.

Brainstorm was originally written by London-based youth theatre, Company3, and looks at how the teenage brain works. It is equally a series of explanations, an instruction manual and a love letter to parents, adults, and fellow teenagers. It is part-written by the original Company 3 cast and now by Forest Forge’s young people. It is a fun, irrelevant and informative look at how the brain changes through teenage years.

Sharon continued “We had the idea for the Rubber Duck Trilogy, which came from the three shows in our current season, Joy, Every Brilliant Thing and Brainstorm. These are all linked in some way thematically. Joy was a big outdoor piece about a man called Mr Blue who was struggling to find his joy, Every Brilliant Thing was about a character whose family sometimes struggled with their mental health and how they made a list of everything brilliant about the world, and Brainstorm is about how the teenage brain works, and is similar in performance style to Every Brilliant Thing. We were devastated to lose one of our youth theatre members last year, he would often bring his rubber duck into our lockdown zoom sessions, and thus ‘The Rubber Duck Trilogy’ was named by Lucy our Creative Learning Director and Artistic Director of these plays in tribute to him.

Director Lucy Phillips, said,’ being part of the Forest Forget Youth Theatre is not just about acting, it’s also about enabling young people to develop other skills. For example, one of our Young Company ( for 18-25year olds) members has been learning about sound, lighting and making technical props for the show and will be teching it throughout the run of performances, supporting the younger youth theatre group. If you are curious about the teenage mind, then this is for you”

