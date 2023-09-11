Knovia Group acquires leading education providers Paragon Skills and Tempdent

Knovia Group today, (Monday 11th September) announced the acquisition of two leading education providers, Paragon Skills and Tempdent. These acquisitions create a new strategic expansion of Knovia Group within the education and training sector and will enable all group companies to work in partnership and strengthen their overall performance within their dedicated sectors.

Knovia is a group of sector-focused, best-in-class businesses that are at the forefront of their sectors supporting the adoption of impactful and relevant technology to drive sustainable change and innovation. With technology as the enabler, Knovia Group focuses on fulfilling the capability of individuals, providing them with the tools to be more productive, deliver a better service and advance their careers.

The Knovia Group companies are driven by strong, ambitious, experienced leadership with a culture of growth and success. The understanding of the challenges and opportunities within specifically chosen sectors, combined with a dedication to quality, compliance, and operational excellence.

The new group structure will not affect the day-to-day operations of either company, both companies will continue to operate as usual delivering outstanding education within their chosen sectors. Being part of the Knovia Group will allow Paragon Skills and Tempdent to combine resources and expertise allowing both companies to continue to deliver exceptional results to their learners, employer partners, and core sectors.

Paragon Skills is a multi-award-winning education provider specialising in the care and education sectors. The business has been delivering high-quality training since 1998 and now works with over 7,000 learners and 1,500 employers a year. Paragon Skills has recently retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating following a full inspection.

Tempdent is a leading dental training provider and recruitment agency with over 26 years of experience in the dental industry. Tempdent offers a range of high-quality apprenticeships, post-registration qualifications, CPD and Recruitment Services for aspiring and established dental professionals across the UK.

Mark Botha, CEO of Paragon Skills said:

“We are excited to join forces with Tempdent under our parent company Knovia, working more closely together as leading training providers in our core chosen sectors will allow us to offer the highest level of quality training, ensuring that we are delivering our pledge of delivering outstanding teaching and learning to every learner every time.”

Lorraine Nadel, Managing Director of Tempdent said:

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Paragon Skills as part of Knovia Group. Tempdent & Paragon Skills share common values in providing excellent teaching and support to our learners and clients and we look forward to sharing our best practices together to continue growing as leading training providers in our sectors.

James Dargan, Director, Sovereign Capital Partners, said:

“Bringing Paragon Skills and Tempdent together under the Knovia banner marks an exciting chapter for both companies. Already leaders in their fields, they will now be better positioned to drive innovation to meet the evolving demands of commercial training. Knovia has a well-invested, highly sustainable and scalable business model, driven by an experienced and ambitious management team, and we look forward to continuing our work with them on this next step in their growth journey.”

Ben Pike, Chair, Knovia said:

“We are excited to be launching Knovia as a platform that supports the ambitions of the businesses and leaders within our group. With our human-centered, technology-supported learning models, we are committed to building a scalable and sustainable education group. Both Paragon Skills and Tempdent share a best-in-class approach to learning and a passion to deliver the measurable social impact that underpins our group objectives.”

